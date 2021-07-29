- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- A look at UK’s divergence priorities after Brexit
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—is the door now closed?
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- FMSB announces publication of final Standard on the use of Term SONIA reference rates
- ARRC makes recommendations to accelerate transition away from LIBOR
- ARRC endorses Commodity Futures Trading Commission MRAC recommendations
- Respondents support ISDA’s fallbacks for GBP and USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates
- FCA updates ‘Benchmarks Regulation: our new powers, policy and decision-making’ webpage
- Guarantees
- Shanghai Shipyard Co. Ltd v Reignwood International Investment (Group) Company Ltd
- Acquisition finance
- IOSCO’s new SPAC network holds first meeting to discuss regulatory issues
- Islamic finance
- IFSB to launch Islamic Financial Services Stability Report 2021 on 18 August 2021
- Trade and commodity finance
- BAFT publishes report on impact of LIBOR transition for trade finance
- Cabinet Office publishes first part of Nigel Boardman’s Greensill Capital report
- Sustainable finance
- LMA and ELFA publish guide on sustainability linked leveraged loans
- The road to COP26—exploring the role of private finance
- IOSCO launches consultation on ESG ratings and data providers
- FCA and PRA host seventh meeting of CFRF
- Net-Zero Banking Alliance appoints steering group and chair
- Green Finance Institute appoints interim chair
- ISDA says FRTB unduly penalises carbon credit trading
- UNEP FI report backs growing institutional investor focus on achieving positive sustainability impacts
- ESAs issue update to joint supervisory statement on sustainability-related disclosures
- European Commission adopts Q&As on SFDR
- ILPA publishes ESG Assessment Framework
- Debt capital market
- ESMA developments
- ECB developments
- Derivatives
- ARRC welcomes 26 July 2021 CFTC MRAC convention change to SOFR
- EU RFR Working Group makes transition recommendations for the interdealer market
- ISDA CEO calls for alignment of capital rules and carbon certificates
- Derivatives Service Bureau announces timing for consultation on UPI terms and conditions
- Restructuring
- Guidance updated on debt respite scheme for creditors
- Questions around the proposed arbitration process for coronavirus rent arrears
- Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd and other companies
- Jurisdiction under Article 6(1) of the Recast Insolvency Regulation (Emerald v Cassini)
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- HMT Call for Evidence on review of UK’s AML/CTF regulatory and supervisory regimes
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) BAFT publishes report on impact of LIBOR transition for trade finance, (2) News Analysis: UK accession to Lugano Convention—is the door now closed?, and (3) LMA and ELFA publish guide on sustainability linked leveraged loans.
