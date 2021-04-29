Sign-in Help
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament approves EU-UK TCA paving way for Council adoption
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates on transition of legacy contracts and operationalisation of fallbacks in non-cleared linear derivatives
  • The WGSRFR asks the Treasury for update on LIBOR transition safe harbours
  • LMA updates list of loans referencing risk-free rates
  • ISDA urges firms to prepare for LIBOR transition
  • ISDA publishes Q1 2021 review on OTC and IRDs referencing alternative RFRs
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates looks at transition of legacy contracts and operationalisation of fallbacks in non-cleared linear derivatives (2) The LMA publishes overview detailing current approaches to ESG provisions and (3) ISDA hosts discussion on new 2021 ISDA definitions to be implemented on 4 October 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

