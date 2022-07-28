- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- UK and international sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the European Union extends Russia economic sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU imposes further restrictive measures
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 21 July 2022
- Russia partially lifts ban on forex trading by Western Banks
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding payments to UK Insurers
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 14) Regulations 2022
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes report on future of retained EU law
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022
- Companies House provides guidance on how to register overseas entities
- Companies House publishes agent assurance code guidance
- Law Society issues interim guidance ahead of Register of Overseas Entities launch
- Register of Overseas Entities (Delivery, Protection and Trust Services) Regulations 2022
- Financial Services Markets Bill
- Financial Services Markets Bill sets out post-Brexit framework for UK financial services
- Lending
- Law Society publishes Practice Note on professional undertakings
- Assignment of rights against a borrower void for want of authority (Re London Oil & Gas Ltd (in administration))
- Security
- Companies House alert online maintenance work on 1 August 2022
- Aviation finance
- Judgment Alert: FTAI AirOpCo UK Ltd v Olympus Airways SA
- AMRA Leasing Ltd v DAC Aviation (EA) Ltd
- Sustainable finance
- FMSB report aims to enhance understanding of ESG ratings and facilitate comparability
- Debt capital markets
- IOSCO welcomes progress made on ISSB’s proposed corporate sustainability reporting standards
- ESMA peer review finds NCAs’ scrutiny and approval of prospectuses to be generally satisfactory
- Derivatives
- ESMA updates list of equivalent third-country markets under EU EMIR
- ISDA developments
- Structured products and securitisation
- GLEIF report analyses latest trends in global LEI use
- Delegated Regulation amending the Securitisation Regulation RTS concerning the information to be provided for STS notification requirements published in Official Journal
- Restructuring
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL research on implementation of EU Directive 2019/1023—Czech Republic
- High Court approves sanction of SME restructuring plan (Re Houst Ltd)
- Monthly case round-up—recess
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Law Society publishes a Practice Note on professional undertakings, (2) Companies House publishes guidance on how to add an overseas entity and its registrable beneficial owners or managing officers to the Register of Overseas Entities, and (3) Financial Services Markets Bill sets out post-Brexit framework for UK financial services.
