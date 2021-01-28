Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—28 January 2021
Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—28 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • ISDA launches new fallbacks for derivatives connected to IBOR
  • FCA Speech—are you ready for life without LIBOR from end-2021?
  • LMA publishes updated list of publicly disclosed RFR referencing loans
  • Council of EU publishes text of draft Regulation amending BMR concerning exemption of certain third-country FX benchmarks and risks of benchmarks in cessation
  • Lending
  • BoE announces small businesses used coronavirus (COVID-19) schemes the most
  • FCA publishes guidance on use of PAYG options under Bounce Back Loan Scheme
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) ISDA launches new fallbacks for derivatives connected to IBOR, (2) News Analysis on the NMUL Realisations Ltd case which concerned the impact of failure to give notice to a prior floating charge holder on an out of court administration appointment by a junior floating charge holder and (3) BIS announces launch of second green bond fund for central banks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More