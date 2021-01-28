- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- ISDA launches new fallbacks for derivatives connected to IBOR
- FCA Speech—are you ready for life without LIBOR from end-2021?
- LMA publishes updated list of publicly disclosed RFR referencing loans
- Council of EU publishes text of draft Regulation amending BMR concerning exemption of certain third-country FX benchmarks and risks of benchmarks in cessation
- Lending
- BoE announces small businesses used coronavirus (COVID-19) schemes the most
- FCA publishes guidance on use of PAYG options under Bounce Back Loan Scheme
- Security
- Impact of failure to give notice to a prior floating charge holder on an out of court administration appointment by a junior floating charge holder (NMUL Realisations Ltd)
- Companies House Direct and WebCHeck closing in late 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMLR clarifies turnaround for expedited applications
- Project finance
- Public procurement—post-Brexit transition guidance from the European Commission
- Trade and commodity finance
- Tariff rate quotas—post-Brexit transition guidance from European Commission
- Sustainable finance
- BoE risks ‘moral hazard’ over high-carbon bonds, say MPs
- Bankers for NetZero Initiative sets out policy proposals ahead of COP26
- Sustainable finance: transforming finance to finance the transformation
- AIC to begin publishing investment firms’ ESG policies in Q2 2021
- BIS announces launch of second green bond fund for central banks
- BIS Innovation Hub publishes annual work programme
- EAC urges Andrew Bailey to align economic stimulus with Paris Agreement
- Ten UNEP FI members commit to publishing climate risk disclosures by 2023
- UNEP FI and EBF provide recommendations on EU Taxonomy on Sustainable Activities
- ICMA collates resources on fintech and sustainable finance in new online library
- Debt capital markets
- Delegated Regulation delaying settlement discipline requirements published in Official Journal
- Commission launches consultation on establishment of a European Single Access Point
- FCA publishes amended and restated MoU with US Securities and Exchange Commission
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Record trading activity in global exchange-traded derivatives markets in 2020
- Public consultation on draft revised P.R.I.M.E. Finance Arbitration Rules launched
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ESMA calls for candidates in order to revive CWG for CDTF
- Regulation of CCPs
- The Commission consults on EMIR equivalence decisions
- Securitisation and structured products
- BCBS consults on proposed amendments to rules on haircut floors for SFTs
- Restructuring
- Lexis®PSL announces variations to R3 standard form COVID-19 CVA proposal (Northern Ireland) for administration exits and debt waivers
- Smooth take off for Malaysia Airlines’ UK scheme of lease liabilities
- Re Sunbird Business Services Ltd
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- UK Finance reports on renewed sanctions strategy for the EU
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) ISDA launches new fallbacks for derivatives connected to IBOR, (2) News Analysis on the NMUL Realisations Ltd case which concerned the impact of failure to give notice to a prior floating charge holder on an out of court administration appointment by a junior floating charge holder and (3) BIS announces launch of second green bond fund for central banks.
