Banking and Finance weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The FCA launches a consultation on its new powers to support orderly wind down of critical benchmarks, (2) The Bank of England’s speech and discussion paper set out ways to green the Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme; and (3) News Analysis looking at the three recent cases including New Look, Regis and Virgin Atlantic which compromise landlord liabilities through CVAs or restructuring plans. or to read the full analysis.