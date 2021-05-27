- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- FCA launches consultation on its new powers to support orderly wind down of critical benchmarks
- Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates updates priorities and roadmap document
- ARRC selects CME Group as administrator for SOFR term rates
- Quasi-security
- Judgment Alert: Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd v Bacardi UK Ltd
- Trade and commodity finance
- ICC launch ICC Trade Now solutions to support SME’s
- UKEF General Export Facility guarantees first bank loan for export costs
- Sustainable finance
- A green future for Bitcoin—is sustainable cryptocurrency possible?
- Finance sector produces nearly double UK-produced net carbon emissions, report says
- NGFS publishes progress report on bridging climate-related data gaps
- UNEP FI announces module to assess how financial portfolios indirectly drive species extinction risk
- BoE speech and discussion paper set out ways to green the Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme
- EBA publishes results of pilot study of banks’ climate risk exposures
- ICAPs expectations ladder and guidance published to help investor climate plans
- UK Finance blog discusses climate risk management webinar
- UNEP FI article discusses banks’ net-zero commitments
- Debt capital markets
- 80% of APAC tough legacy bonds have ‘inadequate fallbacks’, report finds
- ESMA sets out proposals for European Commission’s review of EU CSDR
- AFME publishes report on Q1 trends in European leveraged finance market
- CRAs: ESMA consults on disclosure guidelines for initial reviews and preliminary ratings
- Association’s response to functioning of the European Supervisory Authorities
- ESMA responds to Commission consultation on the functioning of the ESAs
- TSVCM seeks views on Phase II deliverables
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- BIS publishes paper discussing FX policy in imperfect financial markets
- BoE consults on the scope of the UK EMIR derivatives clearing obligations
- BoE publishes April 2021 minutes of the Post-Trade Task Force
- ESMA recommends net short positions reporting threshold be lowered permanently
- FIA response supports 12-month extension to QCPP transitional period under CRR
- Securitisation and structured products
- ACI FMA announces update of its statement of support to the UK Money Markets Code
- IOSCO publishes industry surveys on conduct risks in leveraged loans and collateralised loan obligations
- Regulation for derivatives and structured products
- CCP12 responds to Treasury consultation on expanded CPP resolution regime
- ESMA CCPPC publishes updated terms of reference
- EACH General Assembly reviews European CCP resilience
- FIA webinar hears concerns about EU firms’ access to UK CCPs
- ESMA consults on MiFID II commodity derivative technical standards
- Restructuring
- Administration (Restrictions on Disposal etc to Connected Persons) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Landlord compromise comparison table—CVAs and restructuring plans
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- FCA clarifies regulatory position of Recovery Loan Scheme lending
- SRB publishes updated MREL policy and Q4 2020 dashboard
- UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group issues statement following fourth meeting
- ECB publishes presentation on non-performing loans in the euro area
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklists
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The FCA launches a consultation on its new powers to support orderly wind down of critical benchmarks, (2) The Bank of England’s speech and discussion paper set out ways to green the Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme; and (3) News Analysis looking at the three recent cases including New Look, Regis and Virgin Atlantic which compromise landlord liabilities through CVAs or restructuring plans.
