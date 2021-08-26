menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—26 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • ICMA responds to FCA proposed decision under Article 23D BMR for six LIBOR settings
  • UK Finance blog discusses LIBOR transition challenges
  • LSTA looks to ARRC spread adjustments as possible answer to new SOFR loans
  • Lending
  • Impact on solicitors’ undertakings given in property transactions post-Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers
  • Security
  • HMLR updates PG14, PG30, PG34 and Form ACD
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) News Analysis on the impact on solicitors’ undertakings given in property transactions post-Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers; (2) the first ever government-backed green transition loan worth £430m supported by UK Export Finance; (3) FAQs for the insolvency profession on bounce back loans published by R3. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More