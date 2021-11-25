LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators’ Liability) Bill—HMT publishes updated explanatory notes
  • ICE Benchmark Administration provides update on LIBOR cessation and synthetic LIBOR
  • FSB statement on LIBOR cessation calls on market participants to ‘act urgently’
  • Governing law and jurisdiction
  • EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
  • Lending—loan transfers/sales
  • Assignments—proving title where contractual documentation is redacted for commercial sensitivity (Promontoria (Oak) Ltd v Emanuel)
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The FSB publishes a statement on LIBOR cessation calls on market participants to ‘act urgently’; (2) News Analysis: Pandemic rent recovery: analysis of the proposed arbitration scheme; and (3) AFME and Linklaters publish practical guide to navigating sustainable finance regulation in the EU, UK and Switzerland. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

