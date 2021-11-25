- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators’ Liability) Bill—HMT publishes updated explanatory notes
- ICE Benchmark Administration provides update on LIBOR cessation and synthetic LIBOR
- FSB statement on LIBOR cessation calls on market participants to ‘act urgently’
- Governing law and jurisdiction
- EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
- Lending—loan transfers/sales
- Assignments—proving title where contractual documentation is redacted for commercial sensitivity (Promontoria (Oak) Ltd v Emanuel)
More...
- Intercreditor
- Lehman Brothers Holdings Scottish LP 3 v Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration) and others; Joint liquidators of LB GP No. 1 Ltd (in liquidation) and another v Joint administrators of Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration) and another
- Aviation finance
- Recent developments around restructuring and insolvency in the aviation industry
- Shipping finance
- Judgment Alert: MV ‘Eternal Bliss’, K Line Pte Ltd v Priminds Shipping (HK) Co Ltd
- Judgment Alert: Navig8 Chemicals Pool Inc v Aeturnum Energy International Pte Ltd
- Real estate finance
- County Court rejects another tenant’s COVID-19 defences in rent claim (Atmore Centres v TFS Stores)
- Pandemic rent recovery: analysis of the proposed arbitration scheme
- Trade and commodity finance
- ICC publishes report on improving the global trade finance ecosystem
- Sustainable finance
- AFME and Linklaters publish practical guide to navigating sustainable finance regulation in the EU, UK and Switzerland
- ECB assessment concludes that banks need to accelerate efforts to tackle climate risks
- ESMA Chair discusses regulatory work to combat greenwashing
- GFI launches Coalition for the Energy Efficiency of Buildings Europe initiative to tackle climate investment gap
- Debt capital markets
- AFME publishes report overviewing current EU bond market structure and dynamics
- European Commission consults on EU listing requirements
- ICMA developments
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Initial margin: BNY Mellon publishes key custodial documentation on ISDA Create
- BoE publishes report evaluating approaches to procyclicality reduction
- CCP12 publishes paper on disclosures by CCPs
- CCP12 responds to China Futures Law Public Consultation
- ESMA publishes consultation papers on CCP resolution mandates
- ESMA publishes draft MiFID II RTS for commodity derivatives under capital markets recovery package
- FCA confirms recognition of the FX Global Code and the Global Precious Metals Code, and stresses SM&CR implications
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ESMA consults on potential investment by CCPs in EU money market funds
- ESMA discussion paper seeks views on EU EMIR clearing thresholds
- ESMA updates six Q&A documents
- Structured products and securitisation
- FCA reaches examination stage in assessment of applications from securitisation repositories
- ROC announces call for Derivatives Data Elements Industry Representation Group
- Restructuring
- Re Amicus Finance plc (in administration)
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Pensions Act 2004 (Code of Practice) (Contribution Notices: Circumstances in Relation to the Material Detriment Test, the Employer Insolvency Test and the Employer Resources Test) Appointed Day Order 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The FSB publishes a statement on LIBOR cessation calls on market participants to ‘act urgently’; (2) News Analysis: Pandemic rent recovery: analysis of the proposed arbitration scheme; and (3) AFME and Linklaters publish practical guide to navigating sustainable finance regulation in the EU, UK and Switzerland.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.