Banking and Finance weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • BoE Market Notice updates its risk management approach to collateral referencing LIBOR for use in the SMF
  • Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates updates best practice guide for GBP loans
  • FMSB proposed standard on use of Term SONIA reference rates welcomed by BoE and others
  • FMLC and EFMLG call for global co-operation on the discontinuance of LIBOR
  • IIFM white paper looks at implications of IBOR transition for Islamic finance
  • European Commission consults on designation of statutory replacement rate for CHF LIBOR
  • ECB to start publishing compounded euro short-term rate (€STR) average rates
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates updates its best practice guide for GBP loans, (2) the various temporary provisions in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 have been extended to 30 June 2021 and (3) News Analysis on proposals to require mandatory climate-related disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

