Banking and Finance weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates updates its best practice guide for GBP loans, (2) the various temporary provisions in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 have been extended to 30 June 2021 and (3) News Analysis on proposals to require mandatory climate-related disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs. or to read the full analysis.