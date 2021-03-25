- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- BoE Market Notice updates its risk management approach to collateral referencing LIBOR for use in the SMF
- Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates updates best practice guide for GBP loans
- FMSB proposed standard on use of Term SONIA reference rates welcomed by BoE and others
- FMLC and EFMLG call for global co-operation on the discontinuance of LIBOR
- IIFM white paper looks at implications of IBOR transition for Islamic finance
- European Commission consults on designation of statutory replacement rate for CHF LIBOR
- ECB to start publishing compounded euro short-term rate (€STR) average rates
- ISDA statement notes no publication of SOFR on or for 2 April 2021
- Market participants advised to transition without reliance on SOFR term rate
- ESMA updates statement on the Benchmark Regulation post-Brexit
- Lending
- Republic of Iceland consents to UK joining Lugano Convention
- Bank owes no general duty of skill and care after expiry of loan agreement (Morley v RBS)
- IFRS Foundation publishes IFRS Taxonomy 2021
- Security
- Law Commission’s recommendations for charity law reform accepted by government
- Quasi-security
- Disputing a winding-up petition during coronavirus (Re PGH Investments Ltd PGH Investments Ltd v Ewing)
- Shipping finance
- Government invests £20m to develop zero emission vessels and clean up ports
- Trade and commodity finance
- International Trade Secretary outlines annual priorities for UKEF
- Sustainable finance
- Proposals to require mandatory climate-related disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs
- UKEF provides update on implementation of TCFD recommendations
- UKIFC report examines alignment between Islamic finance and the Principles for Responsible Investing
- IFRS announces working group to prepare for potential international sustainability reporting standards board
- Aon publishes guide on integrating ESG considerations into investment
- European Commission welcomes advice on net-zero transition financing
- ICMA AMIC announce working group to discuss ESG transparency of ABSs
- Report identifies green finance products in the Portuguese and UK markets
- ISLA publishes paper on sustainable securities lending
- Debt capital markets
- AFME report discusses European banking and capital markets contribution to economic recovery
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- CCP12 publishes annual markets review
- Structured products and securitisation
- ICMA survey calculates size of the European repo market
- UK government consults on possible reforms to taxation of securitisation companies
- ABN AMRO Bank NV v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc and others
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ESMA’s CCP Supervisory Committee chair discusses CCP risks and EU supervision
- FCA publishes statement on its approach to the UK’s derivatives trading obligation
- ACI FMA responds to ESMA consultation on algorithmic trading
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ESMA public statement on position limits pending effectiveness of EU capital markets recovery package amendments to EU MiFID II
- ESAs publish Q&As on bilateral margining under EU EMIR
- Restructuring
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Extension of the Relevant Period) Regulations 2021
- Guidance on cross-border insolvency frameworks in EU Member States published
- Cryptoassets
- ISDA, AFME and FMLC publish responses to HMT cryptoasset and stablecoin consultation
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—IOSCO issues reminder of need for high-quality going concern assessments and disclosures
- SRB sets out its approach to MREL eligibility of UK law instruments without bail-in clauses post-Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—IRSG report calls for renewed efforts towards global regulatory coherence
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates updates its best practice guide for GBP loans, (2) the various temporary provisions in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 have been extended to 30 June 2021 and (3) News Analysis on proposals to require mandatory climate-related disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs.
