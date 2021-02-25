- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- House of Lords debates Financial Services Bill at second reading
- ECB publishes supervisory MoU on post-Brexit co-operation with PRA and FCA in relation to prudential supervision
- EU finance MoU won’t include equivalence, UK minister says
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes paper on ending new use of GBP LIBOR in derivatives
- Lending
More...
- Re Anthony Leslie Hancock
- Quasi-security
- Guarantees—interpretation of contractual terms—commercial—evidence (Nirro Holdings SA v Patrick O’Brien)
- Judgment Alerter: Piraeus Financial Holdings SA v Grand Anemi and others
- Islamic finance
- IFSB publishes working papers on Islamic banking stability during coronavirus (COVID-19) and on digital transformation
- Shipping finance
- P&I clubs to increase premiums after year of expected losses
- Project finance
- Procurement Policy Note highlights key requirements for public procurements subject to the WTO GPA and EU-UK TCA
- Real estate finance
- Promoting UK funds—potential reform of the UK REIT regime
- Trade and commodity finance
- UKEF launches new financing scheme to help SMEs export goods and services
- Sustainable finance
- European Partnerships to be established for a green and digital transition
- ICMA publishes overview and comments on ESAs’ final draft RTS under SFDR
- Green Finance Institute partners with Laudes Foundation to accelerate green finance for decarbonising the built environment
- ISDA’s latest derivatiViews focuses on climate risk
- US financial services trade bodies set out principles for sustainability transition
- Debt capital markets
- ESMA’s renewed decision on reporting net short positions published in the Official Journal
- ICMA updates Recommendations for reporting under the SFTR to reflect end of Brexit transition period
- BoE meeting minutes: optimism regarding 2021 securities lending markets
- Derivatives
- The next (or first?) evolution of contracts
- ISDA responds to EBA consultation on ITS for the internal models benchmarking exercise
- WFE Full Year 2020 Market Highlights Report details financial impacts of 2020
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ESMA publishes final guidelines aiming to harmonise CCP supervisory reviews and evaluation under EMIR
- HMT consults on expanded CCP resolution scheme with additional BoE powers
- FIA highlights CCP margin procyclicality concerns to European regulators
- EBA publishes final draft RTS on indirect exposures arising from derivatives underlying a debt or equity instrument pursuant to the CRR
- Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/249 amending CRR Implementing Regulation (EU) 2015/2197 with regard to closely correlated currencies published in Official Journal
- Structured products and securitisation
- AFME publishes securitisation data report for quarter four 2020
- Restructuring
- Gateway to recognition closed? Convening judgment determines that new UK restructuring plan falls outside scope of Lugano Convention 2007 (Re gategroup Guarantee)
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- UK Finance updates its UK Sanctions Statutory Instruments Review
- Claims and remedies
- Misrepresentation requires ‘active appreciation’—assumption is not enough (Leeds City Council and others v Barclays)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes a paper on ending new use of GBP LIBOR in derivatives, (2) UK Export Finance launches new financing scheme to help SMEs export goods and services and (3) News Analysis on the Re Gategroup Guarantee Ltd case which determines that the new UK restructuring plan falls outside scope of Lugano Convention 2007.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.