Banking and Finance weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
  • House of Lords debates Financial Services Bill at second reading
  • ECB publishes supervisory MoU on post-Brexit co-operation with PRA and FCA in relation to prudential supervision
  • EU finance MoU won’t include equivalence, UK minister says
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes paper on ending new use of GBP LIBOR in derivatives
  • Lending
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes a paper on ending new use of GBP LIBOR in derivatives, (2) UK Export Finance launches new financing scheme to help SMEs export goods and services and (3) News Analysis on the Re Gategroup Guarantee Ltd case which determines that the new UK restructuring plan falls outside scope of Lugano Convention 2007. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

