Banking and Finance weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- UK and International sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates General Licence regarding UK, Guernsey and EU subsidiaries of Russian banks
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding Crown Servants, Contractors, and their Family Members
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding bank fees
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- LMA responds to FCA consultation on winding down 'synthetic' sterling/US dollar LIBOR
- Derivatives clearing obligation: BoE sets out final policy on modifications to reflect USD interest rate benchmark reform
- The National Security and Investment Act 2021
- Acquisition of BT shares by Altice cleared under National Security and Investment Act
- Secondary trading
- LSTA recommends loan market holiday on 5 September
- Security
- HMLR updates Practice Guides 30, 36a, 76, 78 and 80 and three forms
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- EACH raises concerns on location criteria in the EU cloud services cybersecurity certification scheme
- Restructuring
- Effect of restructuring plan on liability of original tenant and guarantor (Oceanfill Ltd v Nuffield Health and Cannons Group Ltd)
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- LawtechUK seeks views on the issuance and transfer of digital securities under English law
This week’s edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LMA responds to FCA consultation on winding down ‘synthetic’ sterling/US dollar LIBOR, (2) Acquisition of BT shares by Altice cleared under National Security and Investment Act, and (3) LawtechUK seeks views on the issuance and transfer of digital securities under English law.
