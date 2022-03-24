- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Spring Statement 2022
- Spring Statement 2022—Key Banking & Finance announcements
- UK and International sanctions
- Mistaken breach of UK financial sanctions—possible exposure and what to do
- Ukraine conflict—BAFT introduces Economic Sanctions Resources Hub
- Ukraine conflict—HMT announces OFSI General Licence INT/2022/1381276
- Ukraine conflict—ISDA publishes repository of sanctions information for derivatives markets
- Ukraine conflict—impact of Russian invasion and sanctions on English law contracts—frustration, illegality, force majeure & MAC
- EU publishes list of documents bringing together EU measures taken in solidarity with Ukraine
- OFSI updates its financial sanctions general guidance
- Does ‘reasonable endeavours’ require the acceptance of non-contractual currency? (MUR v RTI)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Alteration of Expiry Date) (Wales) Regulations 2022
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- Minutes of the 23 February 2022 SONIA Stakeholder Advisory Group meeting published
- ARRC welcomes Biden’s authorisation of measures to transition away from USD LIBOR
- Lending
- The scope of the Quincecare duty applied to authorized push payment frauds (Philipp v Barclays Bank UK plc)
- Updated checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a corporate or commercial transaction using an online platform published
- Asset finance
- DfT publishes consultation outcome of ‘Railways (Interoperability) Regulations 2011: 2021 review’
- Aviation finance
- Australian High Court hands down landmark decision on the meaning of ‘give possession’ under Cape Town aircraft protocol
- Project finance
- Chancellor outlines government's priorities for UK Infrastructure Bank
- OECD proposes prototype Blue Dot Network certification for quality infrastructure
- Trade and commodity finance
- Recommendations to allow electronic documents would revolutionise trade
- Sustainable finance
- UNEP FI calls on financial firms to develop nature-positive commitments
- UKEF announces UK–Turkey clean transport deal worth £1.7bn
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA developments
- ICMA announces 2022 AGM and Conference dates
- Derivatives
- BoE publishes minutes of November 2021 FXJSC meetings
- BoE reaffirms commitment to FX Global Code
- EACH, FIA and AFME respond to European Commission central clearing framework consultation
- ECB’s Fabio Panetta discusses risks and regulation of global clearing
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- EBA chair calls for timely and accurate implementation of final Basel III reforms
- Structured products and securitisation
- GLEIF updates overview table of regulatory activities including the use of the LEI
- Claims and remedies
- Geoquip Marine Operations AG v Tower Resources Cameroon SA
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) various developments in relation to UK and international sanctions, including news analysis looking at the impact of the Russian invasion and sanctions on English law contracts, (2) Australian High Court hands down landmark decision on the meaning of ‘give possession’ under the Cape Town aircraft protocol, and (3) Law Commission publishes recommendations providing for the legal recognition of electronic versions of trade documents.
