Banking and Finance weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) various developments in relation to UK and international sanctions, including news analysis looking at the impact of the Russian invasion and sanctions on English law contracts, (2) Australian High Court hands down landmark decision on the meaning of ‘give possession’ under the Cape Town aircraft protocol, and (3) Law Commission publishes recommendations providing for the legal recognition of electronic versions of trade documents. or to read the full analysis.