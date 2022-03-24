LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
  • Spring Statement 2022
  • Spring Statement 2022—Key Banking & Finance announcements
  • UK and International sanctions
  • Mistaken breach of UK financial sanctions—possible exposure and what to do
  • Ukraine conflict—BAFT introduces Economic Sanctions Resources Hub
  • Ukraine conflict—HMT announces OFSI General Licence INT/2022/1381276
  • Ukraine conflict—ISDA publishes repository of sanctions information for derivatives markets
  • Ukraine conflict—impact of Russian invasion and sanctions on English law contracts—frustration, illegality, force majeure & MAC
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) various developments in relation to UK and international sanctions, including news analysis looking at the impact of the Russian invasion and sanctions on English law contracts, (2) Australian High Court hands down landmark decision on the meaning of 'give possession' under the Cape Town aircraft protocol, and (3) Law Commission publishes recommendations providing for the legal recognition of electronic versions of trade documents.

