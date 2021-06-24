- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- FMLC responds to FCA consultation on new powers over use of critical benchmarks
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Banking & Finance materials
- Lending
- LMA publishes new Exposure Draft documents
- Real estate finance
- MHCLG announces extension to tenant protections amid coronavirus
- Coronavirus update—restrictions on enforcement extended
- Trade and commodity finance
- LIBOR transition for trade finance hub launched
- UKEF announces highest level of support for exporters in 30 years
- Sustainable finance
- AIC publishes investment companies’ ESG policies and new ‘education’ page for investors
- FCA consults on climate-related disclosure rules for listed companies and certain regulated firms
- Government accepts EAC recommendation for permanence of National Infrastructure Bank
- ICMA provides input to SEC on climate change disclosures
- NGFS study group publishes paper on biodiversity and financial stability
- UK Infrastructure Bank opens
- EBA publishes report on ESG risk management and supervision
- Debt capital markets
- GLEIF reviews its recent digital initiatives
- IA urges market participants to increase efforts to meet LIBOR-linked bond transition deadline
- Derivatives
- FIA responds to carbon markets consultation
- ISDA CEO comments on big jump to digital age
- Supreme Court reformulates scope of duty approach to negligent advice (Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton UK LLP)
- Restructuring
- High Court clarifies the right approach to determining a company’s centre of main interests in the context of pre-Brexit corporate insolvency
- Insolvency Service announces extension to temporary insolvency measures amid coronavirus
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Extension of the Relevant Period) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Certain Relevant Periods) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Scottish Parliament proposes extension of coronavirus measures
- Re DTEK Energy BV and another company
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ISDA developments
- BoE publishes discussion paper on supervisory stress testing of CCPs
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- LMA publishes results of its member survey on fintech adoption
- OFSI releases webinars and guidance on financial sanctions
- SRB publishes notification policy for when bail-in recognition clauses cannot be added to contracts under third-country law
- Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform proposes overhaul of UK financial services regulation
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2021
- Cryptoassets
- Cryptoassets—not in my back yard says the Basel Committee
- Claims and remedies
- Effective cause terms and repudiation defences—effective courses?
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The IA publishes a document, ‘Encouraging transition of LIBOR-linked bonds’, (2) The FCA publishes two consultation papers on extending climate-related disclosure requirements to standard listed companies and on enhancing climate-related disclosures by asset managers, and (3) The Loan Market Association has announced the publication of Exposure Drafts of LMA Trade Confirmation (Claims) and LMA Trade Confirmation (Risk Participation).
