- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Lending
- LMA publishes revised trade confirmations to secondary trading documentation page
- Asset finance
- HSBC faces growing claim from investors over film scheme
- Sustainable finance
- ESMA publishes implementation timeline for EU sustainable finance legislation
- FCA publishes regulator assessment for proposals to enhance climate-related disclosures by listed issuers
- Sustainable Trading launched as a non-profit membership network to drive ESG change across financial markets
- AFME publishes its ESG Finance Q4 and full year 2021 report
- Commission presents draft corporate sustainability due diligence duty directive
- Coreper publishes general approach on Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- AFME highlights ISDA and GFMA response to BCBS consultative document on climate-related financial risks
- UNEP FI responds to BCBS consultation on climate-related financial risks
- Debt capital markets
- AFME and ISDA respond to EBA's Benchmarking (Regulation EU 2016–2070) Consultation
- Derivatives
- ECB survey finds market-making activities decreased for debt securities and derivatives in 2021
- FIA response recommends FCA and BoE further consider changes to reporting requirements under UK EMIR
- ISDA developments
- ESMA seeks views on new stress testing framework for CCPs
- Nomura sued for €195m over swaps for Dutch association
- Structured products and securitisation
- E D & F Man Capital Markets Ltd v Come Harvest Holdings Ltd and others
- Restructuring
- Re Corbin & King Holdings Ltd and other companies; sub nom Minor Hotel Group MEA DMCC (a company incorporated under the laws of Dubai) v Dymant
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- ECB’s Fabio Panetta discusses purpose and design of CBDCs
- BoE executive warns of pressure on government to deregulate finance
- FCA warns insurers of ethical harm via artificial intelligence
- Claims and remedies
- The top issues in Nigeria’s US$875m trial against JPMorgan
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) LMA publishes revised trade confirmations to secondary trading documentation page, (2) ESMA publishes implementation timeline for EU sustainable finance legislation, and (3) News Analysis on Re Corbin & King Holdings Ltd and other companies.
