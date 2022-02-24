LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Lending
  • LMA publishes revised trade confirmations to secondary trading documentation page
  • Asset finance
  • HSBC faces growing claim from investors over film scheme
  • Sustainable finance
  • ESMA publishes implementation timeline for EU sustainable finance legislation
  • FCA publishes regulator assessment for proposals to enhance climate-related disclosures by listed issuers
  • Sustainable Trading launched as a non-profit membership network to drive ESG change across financial markets
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) LMA publishes revised trade confirmations to secondary trading documentation page, (2) ESMA publishes implementation timeline for EU sustainable finance legislation, and (3) News Analysis on Re Corbin & King Holdings Ltd and other companies.

