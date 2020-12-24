Sign-in Help
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—24 December 2020

  • In this issue:
  • Banking and Finance Highlights 2020/2021
  • Brexit coverage over the festive period
  • Brexit
  • Brexit ‘how to’ guide—your research queries answered
  • European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 (Commencement, Transitional and Savings Provisions) Regulations 2020
  • Jurisdiction, Judgments and Applicable Law (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefings collate research and analysis on ​the end of the Brexit transition period
  • FCA publishes final Brexit instruments, guidance and TTP directions
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) FCA publishes final Brexit instruments, guidance and TTP directions, (2) BoE updates LIBOR transition webpage to add a Letter to loan systems vendors, and materials relating to credit adjustment spread and the path for discontinuation of new sterling LIBOR-linked lending, and (3) interested parties respond to IFRS consultation on a global approach to sustainability reporting. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

