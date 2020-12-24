- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Banking and Finance Highlights 2020/2021
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Brexit
- Brexit ‘how to’ guide—your research queries answered
- European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 (Commencement, Transitional and Savings Provisions) Regulations 2020
- Jurisdiction, Judgments and Applicable Law (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefings collate research and analysis on the end of the Brexit transition period
- FCA publishes final Brexit instruments, guidance and TTP directions
More...
- LMA amends EU legislative references destination table
- Core Trade Documentation reviewed and published by LMA
- UK ETS—further Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Beyond Brexit—DIT updates guidance on UK trade agreements with non-EU countries
- Beyond Brexit—trading with Canada from 1 January 2021
- UK Global Tariff—new legislation and updated guidance from DIT
- Public Procurement etc (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Beyond Brexit—key aspects of WTO GPA considered as online workshop concludes
- Brexit and public procurement—examining the WTO Government Procurement Agreement (Revisited)
- Continuity or change? Public procurement rules after Brexit
- UK government maps post-Brexit shake up of public procurement
- ACER updates guidance on market participant registration and data collection under REMIT after IP completion day
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- BoE updates LIBOR transition webpage
- ARRC updates SOFR FAQs
- FRC issues amendments to UK and Republic of Ireland accounting standards
- Lending
- Furlough and loan schemes extended by Chancellor
- Judgment Alert: Freear v Andrews
- Freear v Andrews
- Law Commission calls for evidence on smart contracts
- The biggest UK financial services decisions of 2020
- Security
- Application for retrospective administration orders (Re ARL O09 Ltd v ARL O09 Ltd)
- HMLR updates section 9 of PG 8 on execution of deeds
- Quasi-security—guarantees
- Judgment Alert: Ipsum Capital Ltd v RSL and others
- Aviation finance
- Fibula Air Travel SRL v Just-US Air SRL
- Islamic finance
- Islamic Financial Services Board guidelines on risk-based supervision in banking
- Sustainable finance
- EFAMA supports authorities’ call for regulation of ESG data, research and ratings
- FCA confirms new rule on climate-related disclosures by listed issuers
- IOSCO supports creation of Sustainability Standards Board
- FRC responds to IFRS consultation on global approach to sustainability reporting
- ISDA publishes response to IFRS consultation on sustainability reporting
- FSB urges IFRS and others to use TCFD recommendations as the basis for sustainability reporting
- ICMA issues response to draft Delegated Act supplementing EU Taxonomy Regulation
- IEEP shares recommendations to improve EU taxonomy for green finance
- Prototype climate-related financial disclosure standard published
- Debt capital markets
- 2020 update of ESEF taxonomy RTS published in OJ
- ICMA publishes December 2020 updates to Primary Market Handbook
- ICMA publishes response to UK Listings Review call
- Derivatives
- Fine Care Homes Ltd v National Westminster Bank plc and another
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- Commission Delegated Regulation on CCP colleges published in OJ
- European Commission adopts new delegated regulations on EMIR margin and clearing requirements
- ESMA publishes EMIR REFIT Final Report and draft technical standards
- ESMA registers DTCC Data Repository (Ireland) PLC as a trade repository under EMIR and SFTR
- ESMA publishes updates of EMIR Q&As
- Restructuring
- Roadmap to German recognition—the Part 26A Restructuring Plan may be more easily recognised than a scheme
- Judgment Alert: ING Bank N.V. and another v Banco Santander S.A.
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) FCA publishes final Brexit instruments, guidance and TTP directions, (2) BoE updates LIBOR transition webpage to add a Letter to loan systems vendors, and materials relating to credit adjustment spread and the path for discontinuation of new sterling LIBOR-linked lending, and (3) interested parties respond to IFRS consultation on a global approach to sustainability reporting.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.