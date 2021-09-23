LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Law reform
  • Law Commission issues update on 14th Programme of Law Reform
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • ICE Benchmark Administration launches RFR indexes
  • FCA representative speaks on preparedness for LIBOR transition
  • Lending
  • MoJ establishes expert group to increase standards in e-signatures
  • Due execution by company of real property documents (Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) ICE Benchmark Administration launches RFR indexes for the US Dollar, Euro and Japanese Yen; (2) The Ministry of Justice establishes a new expert industry working group to increase confidence and security in electronic signatures and other means of legally executing documents; and (3) HM Treasury announces £10bn raised by UK’s first green gilt. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

