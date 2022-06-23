LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—23 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Listen to content
  • Brexit
  • How the NI protocol dispute could hit UK financial services
  • UK and international sanctions
  • FCDO updates Russian sanctions guidance insurance and reinsurance prohibition
  • Treasury Committee to question officials on effectiveness of the UK’s sanction regime
  • Council of the EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LMA updates its REF Security Agreements and user guides, (2) the publication of the annual report for 2022 on the implementation of the National Security and Investment Act 2021, and (3) the Council of the EU and the European Parliament have reached provisional agreement on the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More