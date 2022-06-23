- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Listen to content
- Brexit
- How the NI protocol dispute could hit UK financial services
- UK and international sanctions
- FCDO updates Russian sanctions guidance insurance and reinsurance prohibition
- Treasury Committee to question officials on effectiveness of the UK’s sanction regime
- Council of the EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol
- National Security and Investment Act 2021
More...
- NSIA 2021 annual report 2022 published
- Lending
- Companies House alert online maintenance work on 25 and 26 June 2022
- Project finance
- Performance bonds may not cover all contract obligations
- SCAPE Scotland publishes the first public procurement route to net zero building
- Real estate finance
- Trust structures holding UK real estate: Reporting requirements under the Trust Registration Service (TRS) and Register of Overseas Entities (ROE)
- LMA updates its REF Security Agreements and user guides
- Sustainable finance
- European Council and Parliament provisionally agree on EU CSRD
- BCBS publishes principles for management and supervision of climate-related financial risks
- ECB publishes climate change-related regulatory risks and bank lending study
- Renewable energy
- Report published on fully decarbonising UK power system by 2035
- Debt capital markets
- AFME publishes government bond data report for Q1 2022
- Eurogroup calls for strengthened common framework for bank crisis management and national deposit guarantee schemes
- ICMA developments
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- Commission adopts EU EMIR equivalence decisions for Chinese and Israeli-supervised CCPs
- Structured products and securitisation
- Banca Generali S.p.A. v CFE (Suisse) SA and another
- EU risk retention standards final draft offers clarity
- Restructuring
- Insolvency Service publishes CIGA 2020 Interim report March 2022
- Hong Kong Court Breathes New Life Into Rule in Gibbs
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL joint project on the implementation analysis of the Directive (EU) 2019/1023 in the EU Member States—Finland
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL joint project on the implementation analysis of the Directive (EU) 2019/1023 in the EU Member States—Greece
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL joint project on the implementation analysis of the Directive (EU) 2019/1023 in the EU Member States—Slovakia
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LMA updates its REF Security Agreements and user guides, (2) the publication of the annual report for 2022 on the implementation of the National Security and Investment Act 2021, and (3) the Council of the EU and the European Parliament have reached provisional agreement on the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.