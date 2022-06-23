Banking and Finance weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LMA updates its REF Security Agreements and user guides, (2) the publication of the annual report for 2022 on the implementation of the National Security and Investment Act 2021, and (3) the Council of the EU and the European Parliament have reached provisional agreement on the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). or to read the full analysis.