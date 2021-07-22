menu-search
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • FCA and BoE urge market participants to switch to RFRs
  • ISDA CEO stresses need for urgency in LIBOR transition
  • Euro Risk Free Rates Working Group requests support from Commission on the transition to €STR
  • ESMA publishes new version of EU Benchmarks Regulation Q&As
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • MIGA issues $5.6bn in insurance for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief projects
  • Real estate finance
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the FCA and BoE urge market participants to switch to RFRs; (2) the LMA issues further RFR documentation to help market with LIBOR transition; and (3) The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency issues $5.6bn in insurance for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief projects. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

