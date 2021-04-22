Sign-in Help
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • UK accession to Lugano Convention—Is the door closing?
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees vote in favour of consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Commission publishes speech by Dombrovskis at ECOFIN press conference
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • BoE’s Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes paper on transition
  • FMSB publishes spotlight review on back book LIBOR transition
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) ICE Benchmark Administration launches ICE SONIA Indexes, (2) The Export-Import Bank of the United States extends coronavirus (COVID-19) temporary relief measures by one year and (3) The European Commission announces measures to channel money towards sustainable activities. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

