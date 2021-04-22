- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—Is the door closing?
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees vote in favour of consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commission publishes speech by Dombrovskis at ECOFIN press conference
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- BoE’s Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates publishes paper on transition
- FMSB publishes spotlight review on back book LIBOR transition
- ICE Benchmark Administration launches ICE SONIA Indexes
- Lending
- LMA has published clarificatory changes to the Bail-In Clause
- Security
- UK Finance blog post says new Scottish Parliament should pass Moveable Transactions Bill
- Re Zoom UK Distribution Ltd (in administration)
- Islamic finance
- IFSB publishes prudential and structural data on the Islamic banking sector
- Trade and commodity finance
- ITFA publishes guidance on Structured Letters of Credit
- EXIM extends coronavirus (COVID-19) temporary relief measures by one year
- JMLSG seeks views on proposed revisions to Sector 15 (Trade Finance) in Part II of its Guidance
- Real estate finance
- Commercial rent—COVID-19 defences fail at summary judgment (Commerz Real Investmentgesellschaft mbh v TFS Stores Ltd)
- Sustainable finance
- European Commission announces measures to channel money towards sustainable activities
- European Commission endorses provisional agreement on European Climate Law
- Green Finance Institute to advise UK government on green taxonomy and net zero target
- New green model clauses and model laws published by TCLP
- UNEP FI announcements on the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and net zero finance alliances for banks, insurers and asset owners
- Financial institutions urged to announce action on climate change
- Call for UK and EU to link emission trading systems ahead of COP26
- Debt capital markets
- HM Treasury consults on proposals to regulate mini-bonds
- ICMA publishes legal opinions on GMRA for 2021
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Trade associations urge BoE, FCA and HM Treasury to allow use of EEA UCITS as collateral in UK non-cleared derivatives business
- World Federation of Exchanges to hold 37th clearing and derivatives conference
- Structured products and securitisation
- BoE Money Markets Committee publishes minutes of March 2021 meeting
- Restructuring
- New Dutch scheme—an update
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- House of Lords publishes amendments to Financial Services Bill
- BoE updates the Money Market Code to include ESG, coronavirus (COVID-19) and diversity issues
- Law Society comments on National Security and Investment Bill
- ECPA responds to TPR’s consultation on prosecution of criminal sanctions
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) ICE Benchmark Administration launches ICE SONIA Indexes, (2) The Export-Import Bank of the United States extends coronavirus (COVID-19) temporary relief measures by one year and (3) The European Commission announces measures to channel money towards sustainable activities.
