Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • LMA responds to FCA consultation on the proposed decisions on the use of LIBOR (Articles 23C and 21A UK BMR)
  • FCA publishes Q&As on the use of its UK BMR powers and its guidance on LIBOR wind-down
  • EBA highlights elevated benchmark rate transition risks
  • ARRC recommends slowing USD LIBOR use now as year end approaches
  • LSTA, ISDA, SIFMA and others file second amicus brief in California LIBOR case
  • Intercreditor
  • Judgment Alert: Lehman Brothers Holdings Scottish LP 3 v Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration) and others; Joint liquidators of LB GP No. 1 Ltd (in liquidation) and another v Joint administrators of Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration) and another
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LMA responds to the FCA consultation on the proposed decisions on the use of LIBOR (Articles 23C and 21A UK BMR); (2) the UK government publishes Greening Finance and Sustainable Investing Roadmap; and (3) the Bank of England launches first public CCP supervisory stress test. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

