- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- UK and international sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO and OFSI update guidance on Russia sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding investments in relation to Russia
- Ukraine conflict—new sanctions proposal adopted to strengthen legal certainty
- EU to tighten Russian asset freeze, adds gold import ban
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2022
- The Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022
- Companies House intends to launch Register of Overseas Entities on 1 August 2022
- The National Security and Investment Act 2021
- BEIS publishes market guidance notes on NSIA 2021
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- ESMA’s Working Group on Euro RFRs discusses €STR, EURIBOR and LIBOR developments
- Lending
- BEIS extends Recovery Loan Scheme by two years
- Project finance
- Guidance on NSIA 2021 for new build downstream gas and electricity assets issued
- Real Estate Finance
- UK coronavirus (COVID-19) rent arrears arbitration scheme—no protected rent arrears for office premises
- Sustainable finance
- International Sustainability Standards Board—a template for global corporate sustainability reporting?
- FSB progress report on addressing climate risks says ‘encouraging progress’ has been made
- ICMA and AFME respond to the UK TPT’s Call for Evidence
- The proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence—a step change in ESG litigation risk
- Renewable energy
- Commission Delegated Regulation setting out conditions under which nuclear and natural gas energy activities can be included in the list of economic activities covered by the EU Taxonomy Regulation published in Official Journal
- Derivatives
- FIA publishes 2022 mid-year advocacy update
- Peer review of CCP supervision finds participating NCAs broadly meet ESMA’s expectations
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ITS for format of insider lists and their updates under EU Market Abuse Regulation published in Official Journal
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Nadhim Zahawi delivers Mansion House speech on post-Brexit UK financial services regulation
- Structured products and securitisation
- GLEIF blog discusses role of LEIs in digital technologies and processes
- Restructuring
- Re Houst Ltd
- Re London Oil & Gas Ltd (in administration)
- Cryptocurrency
- Binance fined €3.3m by Dutch for unauthorised trading
- Claims and remedies
- Force majeure and coronavirus (COVID-19)—High Court decision turns on specific wording of FM clause
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) Companies House confirms that it intends to launch the Register of Overseas Entities on 1 August 2022, (2) the Recovery Loan Scheme is extended by two years, and (3) The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy publishes market guidance notes on the National Security and Investment Act 2021.
