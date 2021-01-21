- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Sub-Committee seeks evidence on the impact of TCA provisions on the UK service sector
- UK Finance blog discusses implications of the EU-UK TCA for financial services
- JMLSG signposts areas of its AML/CTF guidance affected by end of Brexit transition period
- HMT amends policy paper with guidance on UK’s equivalence frameworks
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- AFME urges EU to bolster Europe’s equity and hybrid markets in coronavirus (COVID-19) support
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- FMLC response to FCA LIBOR consultation notes difficulties of ‘tough legacy’ contracts
- FMLC’s letter to HM Treasury on the Financial Services Bill 2019-21 and financial collateral and benchmarks
- HMRC updates guidance on tax implications from withdrawal of LIBOR and other reforms
- European Parliament adopts amendments to the Benchmarks Regulation
- Aviation finance
- DfT launches consultation on implementing CORSIA in the UK
- Project finance
- PI reaches hundredth Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project decision
- Real estate finance
- Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2016 (Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land) Regulations 2021
- Sustainable finance
- ICMA responds to Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission consultation on sustainability disclosures
- LMA jointly publishes ESG disclosure guide with the ELFA
- ESAs highlight Disclosure Regulation problem areas
- UNEP FI report analyses sustainable finance in the Arab region and makes policy recommendations
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA publishes report on globalisation of corporate bond market in China
- Derivatives
- ISDA’s O’Malia calls on firms to incorporate fallbacks ahead of 25 January 2021 ‘effective date’
- ISDA responds to Commission consultation on a European Single Access Point for company information
- Restructuring
- DeepOcean—Part 26A restructuring plans approved
- Guidance on higher education restructuring scheme issued
- HMT consults on insolvency changes for payment institutions and electronic money institutions
- Re PGS ASA
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Pension Schemes Bill completes parliamentary stages and awaits Royal Assent
- EACH publishes paper on concept of skin-in-the-game
- ECON agrees common EU NPL transfer standards
- FAC publishes report into National Security and Investment Bill
- FCA, BoE and PRA enter into MoUs with European authorities in the areas of banking, insurance and occupational pensions
- Financial Services Bill 2019-21: House of Lords first reading
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the FMLC response to the FCA LIBOR consultation which notes difficulties of ‘tough legacy’ contracts, (2) the LMA jointly publishes an ESG disclosure guide with the ELFA and (3) News Analysis on the DeepOcean Part 26A restructuring plans which was recently approved.
