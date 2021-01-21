Sign-in Help
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU Sub-Committee seeks evidence on the impact of TCA provisions on the UK service sector
  • UK Finance blog discusses implications of the EU-UK TCA for financial services
  • JMLSG signposts areas of its AML/CTF guidance affected by end of Brexit transition period
  • HMT amends policy paper with guidance on UK’s equivalence frameworks
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • AFME urges EU to bolster Europe’s equity and hybrid markets in coronavirus (COVID-19) support
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the FMLC response to the FCA LIBOR consultation which notes difficulties of 'tough legacy' contracts, (2) the LMA jointly publishes an ESG disclosure guide with the ELFA and (3) News Analysis on the DeepOcean Part 26A restructuring plans which was recently approved.

