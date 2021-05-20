Banking and Finance weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates recommends overnight SONIA as successor rate for fallbacks in bond documentation referencing GBP LIBOR, (2) Various industry responses to the consultation looking at the reform of the Financial Collateral Directive and (3) The International Chamber of Commerce launches a transport handbook, Incoterms rules and best practices for banking rules. or to read the full analysis.