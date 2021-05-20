menu-search
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • FCA and BoE encourage market participants to switch to SONIA instead of LIBOR
  • RFRWG recommends overnight SONIA as successor rate for fallbacks in bond documentation referencing GBP LIBOR
  • Bank of England: Minutes of Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates
  • ICE Benchmark Administration launches spread-adjusted GBP SONIA ‘beta’ settings
  • Lending
  • Norway assents to UK joining Lugano Convention 2007
  • Security
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates recommends overnight SONIA as successor rate for fallbacks in bond documentation referencing GBP LIBOR, (2) Various industry responses to the consultation looking at the reform of the Financial Collateral Directive and (3) The International Chamber of Commerce launches a transport handbook, Incoterms rules and best practices for banking rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

