- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- FCA and BoE encourage market participants to switch to SONIA instead of LIBOR
- RFRWG recommends overnight SONIA as successor rate for fallbacks in bond documentation referencing GBP LIBOR
- Bank of England: Minutes of Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates
- ICE Benchmark Administration launches spread-adjusted GBP SONIA ‘beta’ settings
- Lending
- Norway assents to UK joining Lugano Convention 2007
- Security
- The Law Commission’s recommendations for updating for the Land Registration Act 2002—thoughts on the government response
- Financial collateral reform
- Aviation finance
- Commercial Court refuses summary judgment application in unjust enrichment claim (Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets)
- LMA further updates aviation model wording due to LIBOR end
- Trade and commodity finance
- ICC launches transport handbook, Incoterms rules and best practices for banking rules
- Sustainable finance
- BoE’s Breeden discusses the role of financial services firms in getting to net zero
- ISDA responds to ESA consultation on taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
- EFAMA responds to ESAs’ consultation on draft RTS for taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
- ICMA AMIC responds to ESAs consultation on taxonomy disclosure
- ESMA SMSG publishes advice to the ESAs on taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
- McGuinness engages with European Parliament on EU taxonomy delegated act
- ECB report warns of climate-related risks to financial stability
- CLLS responds to BEIS climate-related financial disclosures consultation
- ICMA publishes overview of taxonomies for sustainable finance and recommends criteria for success
- IMF blog sets out ‘urgent need’ for internationally agreed sustainability reporting standards
- ECB publishes Supervision Newsletter for May 2021
- Debt capital markets
- EBA report looks at reliance on external credit ratings in Member States’ laws
- ICMA developments
- AFME responds to consultation on SFD reform
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- World Federation of Exchanges publishes 2020 analysis of derivatives market
- Structured products and securitisation
- EBF responds to ESA’s consultation on SFDR RTS
- ESAs publish report on the implementation and functioning of the EU Securitisation Regulation
- ECB announces it will supervise bank compliance with risk retention, transparency and resecuritisation requirements under EU Securitisation Regulation
- Information Statement issued by industry bodies sets out re-use risks and consequences
- Restructuring
- Landlords’ unsuccessful challenge to a retail-sector company voluntary arrangement (Lazari Properties v New Look Retailers)
- English court sanctions Virgin Active’s restructuring plans, following major challenge from landlords (Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd)
- Landlords fail in their attempt to force nominees to return their fees and in their bid to establish a meaningful precedent in their ongoing fight against CVAs (Re Regis UK Ltd)
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- EBF outlines its position on Directive on Consumer Credit
- BoE recognises bail-in of loans made by UK-incorporated SPV to Ukrainian bank
- Financial Markets and Insolvency (Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates recommends overnight SONIA as successor rate for fallbacks in bond documentation referencing GBP LIBOR, (2) Various industry responses to the consultation looking at the reform of the Financial Collateral Directive and (3) The International Chamber of Commerce launches a transport handbook, Incoterms rules and best practices for banking rules.
