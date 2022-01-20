LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Aviation finance
  • Judgment Alert: Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets LLP
  • Islamic finance
  • IFSB public hearing on revised Standard on solvency requirements for takaful/retakaful
  • IFSB publishes four working papers on the effectiveness of COVID-19 policy responses across Islamic finance
  • Real estate finance
  • RICS accepts findings of independent review of real estate investment valuations
  • Trade and commodity finance
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) BAFT, ITFA and JPMorgan comment on industry adaptation to life after LIBOR, (2) JICMA publishes year-end report on 2021 European repo market performance, and (3) ISDA CEO discusses work to develop contractual standards for crypto derivatives. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

