- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Aviation finance
- Judgment Alert: Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets LLP
- Islamic finance
- IFSB public hearing on revised Standard on solvency requirements for takaful/retakaful
- IFSB publishes four working papers on the effectiveness of COVID-19 policy responses across Islamic finance
- Real estate finance
- RICS accepts findings of independent review of real estate investment valuations
- Trade and commodity finance
More...
- BAFT, ITFA and JPMorgan comment on industry adaptation to life after LIBOR
- Sustainable finance
- Companies (Strategic Report) (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022
- Limited Liability Partnerships (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022
- EBRD opens public consultation into Paris Agreement alignment methodology
- GLEIF blog post on how LEI datasets can enhance global sustainability initiatives and climate-aligned finance
- Invest Europe to develop ESG reporting standard for private equity and venture capital firms
- JBIC launches first fixed rate JBIC Green Bonds maturing 20 January 2027
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA announces that AMCC has published a report of the survey on corporate bond market microstructures and participant behaviours
- Derivatives
- FIA publishes its response to IOSCO consultation on commodities principles
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- EU banks to get three-year extension of UK clearinghouse access, McGuinness says
- ESMA publishes updated methodology for peer reviews of CCP authorisation and supervision
- HM Treasury consults on adapting UK regulatory framework for CCPs and CSDs
- Structured products and securitisation
- ICMA publishes year-end report on 2021 European repo market performance
- ISLA and PASLA strategic legal services arrangement takes effect
- Restructuring
- Restructuring & Insolvency—2022 predictions
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Early Termination of Part 2 of Schedule 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Ring-Fencing and Proprietary Trading Review Panel presents interim findings
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) BAFT, ITFA and JPMorgan comment on industry adaptation to life after LIBOR, (2) JICMA publishes year-end report on 2021 European repo market performance, and (3) ISDA CEO discusses work to develop contractual standards for crypto derivatives.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.