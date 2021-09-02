Banking and Finance weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LSTA publishes the Term SOFR concept document in light of ARRC recommendations; (2) the European Commission publishes its final study for integration of ESG factors into banking; and (3) the CLLS has published its response to HM Treasury’s consultation on the power to block listings on national security grounds: Economic Crime Plan—Action 19. or to read the full analysis.