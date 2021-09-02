LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • ISDA generally supportive of FCA’s proposals on LIBOR Transition and DTO
  • ISDA publishes response to Commission on EONIA
  • LSTA publishes Term SOFR concept document in light of ARRC recommendations
  • Lending
  • Re Lendy Ltd and another company (in administration)
  • Security
  • Judgment Alert: Victus Estates (2) Ltd and others v Munroe; Benjamin v Victus Estates (1) Ltd and another [2021] EWHC 2411 (Ch)
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LSTA publishes the Term SOFR concept document in light of ARRC recommendations; (2) the European Commission publishes its final study for integration of ESG factors into banking; and (3) the CLLS has published its response to HM Treasury’s consultation on the power to block listings on national security grounds: Economic Crime Plan—Action 19. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

