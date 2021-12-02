LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • November 2021 case round-up
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • ARRC welcomes Refinitiv’s USD IBOR institutional cash fallbacks
  • LSTA publishes Fed's response to questions on the Supervision and Regulation Letter
  • Real estate finance
  • Public Bill Committee calls for evidence on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill
  • Trade and commodity finance
  • EBRD and partners explore digitalisation in green trade finance
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) LSTA publishes the responses from the Federal Reserve on the Supervision and Regulation letter answering LIBOR transition questions in relation to syndicated loans; (2) the European Commission delays the application of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation RTS until 2023; and (3) the Law Commission concludes that the law of England & Wales can accommodate smart legal contracts. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

