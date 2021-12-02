Banking and Finance weekly highlights—2 December 2021

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) LSTA publishes the responses from the Federal Reserve on the Supervision and Regulation letter answering LIBOR transition questions in relation to syndicated loans; (2) the European Commission delays the application of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation RTS until 2023; and (3) the Law Commission concludes that the law of England & Wales can accommodate smart legal contracts.
