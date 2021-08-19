menu-search
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • BoE publishes Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates minutes for July 2021
  • ARRC welcomes Refinitiv USD IBOR Cash Fallbacks prototype launch
  • ESMA publishes minutes of 1 July 2021 meeting of working group on euro risk-free rates
  • Five EU Benchmarks Regulation RTS published in Official Journal
  • Lending
  • Law Society urgently considering impact of Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers Supreme Court decision on undertakings
  • Shipping finance
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Bank of England publishes minutes from the Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates for July 2021; (2) ICMA responds to IOSCO consultation on sustainability-related expectations in asset management; and (3) ISDA publishes EU BRRD Article 55 Bail-In Amendment Agreements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

