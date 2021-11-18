LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR
  • FCA confirms rules for legacy use of synthetic LIBOR rates and no new use of US dollar LIBOR
  • EUR RFR working group urges Commission to act on tough legacy contracts
  • Security
  • HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 19 and 41s4 and application form RXC
  • Islamic finance
  • IFSB consults on exposure draft of technical note on recovery and resolution for institutions offering Islamic financial services
  • IFSB’s 2021 summit focuses on technology and digitalisation
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the FCA confirms rules for legacy use of synthetic LIBOR rates and no new use of US dollar LIBOR; (2) News Analysis on the new arbitration scheme on coronavirus (COVID-19) rent arrears; and (3) CLLS and Law Society response to HM Treasury consultation on the UK prospectus regime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

