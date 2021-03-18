Sign-in Help
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • EU stands by commitment for finance deal with UK
  • Zurich District Court, UK and Lugano Convention post-Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • UK Finance panel experts discuss bank innovation challenges post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EIF and Raiffeisenbank sign €85m guarantee agreement to support SMEs during pandemic
  • FCA coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case—list of affected policies
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The Financial Markets Law Committee responds to the HM Treasury consultation on a ‘safe harbour’ for legacy contracts; (2) UK Finance comments on supply chain finance and invoice finance and (3) Fifteen trade associations ask for postponement of the EU Central Securities Depositories Regulation settlement discipline regime implementation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Brexit

EU stands by commitment for finance deal with UK

The European Commission said on 16 March 2021 that it is committed to reaching a regulatory deal with Britain on financial services by the end of March, despite Europe launching legal proceedings against the UK for apparent breaches to the Brexit withdrawal agreement over Northern Ireland. For more information, see News Analysis: EU stands by commitment for finance deal with UK.

Zurich District Court, UK and Lugano Convention post-Brexit

The Zurich District Court in a decision of 24 February 2021 refused to apply the 2007 Lugano Convention rationae temporis to a UK decision of the High Court of London made in September 2020 (while the Lugano Convention was still applicable by virtue of the Withdrawal Agreement). Upon request for recognition filed on 18 February 2021, the Zurich court concluded, in a short reasoning, that since 1 January 2021, the 2007 Lugano Convention is not applicable anymore to situations involving Switzerland and the UK and must therefore be disregarded as a basis for recognition—irrespective of whether the decision in question was issued before the expiry of the Withdrawal Agreement. As the provisional measure requested in the claim was ultimately granted on a different legal basis, the decision was not appealed against. For more information, see News Analysis: Zurich District Court, UK and Lugano Convention post-Brexit, written by Rodrigo Rodriguez, professor of Insolvency Law at University of Lucerne (Switzerland).

For information on Brexit generally, see: Brexit toolkit and for information on the impact of Brexit on finance transactions and facility agreements, see Practice Notes:

  1. Brexit—impact on finance transactions, and

  2. Brexit—documentary implications for facility agreements

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

UK Finance panel experts discuss bank innovation challenges post-coronavirus (COVID-19)

UK Finance has highlighted one of its recent webinars in which a panel of industry experts discussed how partnerships are helping banks in meeting the innovation challenges they face during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and how the landscape will change in 2021 and beyond.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 60.

Source: Driving better banking: what does the future look like?

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EIF and Raiffeisenbank sign €85m guarantee agreement to support SMEs during pandemic

The European Investment Fund (EIF) has issued a press release stating that, together with Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD, it has signed a guarantee agreement of €85m to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small mid-caps in Bulgaria. The guarantee is backed by the European Guarantee Fund.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 97.

Source: EIF and Raiffeisenbank sign €85m guarantee agreement to support SMEs during COVID-19 pandemic.

FCA coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case—list of affected policies

Following the Supreme Court decision in the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) non-damage coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption (BI) insurance test case, the FCA sent a Dear CEO letter to insurers impacted by the test case decision, which included notification of a data request of all BI policies that respond to non-damage BI claims. The list of affected policies has now been published and affects over 200,000 policyholders​.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 55.

For a comprehensive list of our Banking & Finance materials relating to coronavirus including news, News Analysis, Practice Notes and Q&As, see Coronavirus (COVID-19).

LIBOR and benchmarks

Benchmarks transition: FMLC responds to HMT consultation on a ‘safe harbour’ for legacy contracts

The Financial Markets Law Committee (FMLC) has responded to the HM Treasury (HMT) consultation on the possibility of introducing a legal ‘safe harbour’ for legacy contracts so as to reduce the risk of contractual uncertainty and disputes in respect of legacy contracts referencing or relying upon a benchmark that has been designated as unrepresentative by the FCA.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 70.

Source: FMLC: Response to consultation: Supporting the wind-down of critical benchmarks: 15 March 2021.

For the latest developments in relation to LIBOR, see: LIBOR developments tracker and for information on LIBOR transition, see: LIBOR transition.

Lending

European Commission calls for feedback on scheme for referring SMEs to alternative finance providers

The European Commission has made a call for feedback to gather evidence and feedback from stakeholders on whether there is potential for a referral scheme to help SMEs whose funding applications have been rejected by a finance provider and options for the scope, features and governance of such a possible scheme. The closing date for responses is 9 April 2021.

See: LNB News 12/03/2021 79.

Source: Call for feedback to stakeholders on the feasibility assessment for a potential EU referral scheme.

HMT and BoE update on Covid Corporate Financing Facility

HMT and the Bank of England (BoE) have confirmed that the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) will continue to allow early repayment of funds borrowed. With effect from 22 March 2021 this will happen via a sell-back window on the first business day of each week.

See: LNB News 12/03/2021 30.

Source: Update on the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF)—Market Notice 11 March 2021.

Asset finance

BEIS opens Emissions Trading Scheme free allocation consultation

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has today called for evidence regarding the use of free allocations to incentivise further emissions reduction and protect industry from carbon leakage. This comes in the context of the transition from the European Union Emission Trading Scheme (EU ETS) to the UK’s domestic emissions trading scheme (UK ETS). The government seeks to ensure continuity with the old system while reducing the existing emissions cap, with another consultation planned later in 2021 aimed at setting a net zero consistent cap trajectory. The Free Allocation Review call for evidence will run until 11.45 pm on 23 April 2021.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 58.

Source: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Real estate finance

Business Tenancies (Protection from Forfeiture: Relevant Period) (Coronavirus) (England) Regulations 2021

SI 2021/283: Provisions are made to prevent landlords of commercial properties from being able to evict tenants due to non-payment of rent until 30 June 2021 in England. This is an extension of the moratorium, which currently will end on 31 March 2021, introduced in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. These Regulations come into force on 31 March 2021.

See: LNB News 11/03/2021 7.

Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Protection from Eviction) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021

SI 2021/284: Provisions are made to amend Schedule 29 of the Coronavirus Act 2020 to extend the relevant period so that the emergency measures to delay when social and private tenants can be evicted by landlords will remain in force until 31 May 2021. These Regulations come into force on 31 March 2021.

See: LNB News 11/03/2021 40.

Trade and commodity finance

UK Finance comments on supply chain finance and invoice finance

UK Finance has published a blog post on supply chain finance (SCF), explaining that the focus of the current scrutiny on SCF is ‘far removed from the actual purpose of the product, which is supporting businesses trading in the real economy’. The UK Finance Director of Invoice Finance and Asset Based Lending, Matthew Davies, explained that the current scrutiny of a prominent SCF provider should be removed from the reputation of the product. Davies stressed that ‘the current challenges are nothing to do with the nature of the product itself and appear to be all to do with the mechanisms used to fund itself’. Davies also noted that it is misleading for the terms 'invoice finance' and 'supply chain finance' to be used interchangeably in the ways that they have been in recent weeks.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 112.

Source: Supply chain finance and invoice finance: divided by a common language.

Sustainable finance

EIB VP interview on sustainable development post-coronavirus (COVID-19)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has released a Q&A on the changes that it has made in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, particularly with regard to its operations in low- and middle-income countries. EIB Vice President, Ambroise Fayolle, who is in charge for EIB development and climate policy, told Devex that private sector support, international and local partnerships, and projects that aim to reduce inequalities made worse by coronavirus will be crucial in providing a basis for long-term recovery.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 62.

Source: Q&A: COVID-era sustainable development needs flexible finance.

ESAs consult on draft RTS for taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures

The European Supervisory Authorities have issued a consultation paper seeking input on draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) regarding disclosures of financial products investing in economic activities that contribute to an environmental investment objective as defined by Regulation (EU) 2020/852 on the establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment (the EU Taxonomy Regulation). The deadline for comments is 12 May 2021.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 98.

Source: ESAs consult on Taxonomy–related product disclosures.

TISA launches good practice guide on responsible and sustainable investing

The Investing and Saving Alliance (TISA), a cross-industry financial services membership body, has published a good practice guide on responsible and sustainable investing, which is intended to help financial services firms understand their environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting obligations under Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 (the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation or EU SFDR), as well as applicable regulation for UK domestic firms, including those not subject to SFDR.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 70.

Source: TISA launches the first Responsible & Sustainable Investing good practice guide to help firms with sustainability reporting.

ISDA consultation response endorses Commission’s proposals for ESAP

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has responded to the European Commission consultation on the establishment of a European Single Access Point (ESAP) for financial and non-financial data. ISDA endorses the creation of the ESAP, highlighting the benefits for cross-border access to meaningful information, the reporting of environmental, social and governance-related information, and issuers’ increased exposure to a wider set of investor, thus helping diversify the sources of funding for EU companies.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 71.

Source: ISDA endorses creation of ESAP.

AFME releases suggested principles for ESAP operation

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) has published its recommendations for the guiding principles behind the establishment and operation of the ESAP. Responding to the European Commission’s consultation, AFME announced its full support for the ESAP for financial and non-financial information publicly disclosed by companies, considering that the primary focus of the ESAP’s design should be on increasing transparency.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 80.

Source: AFME’s guiding principles for the establishment and operation of the ESAP.

EBF responses to European Commission’s consultation on establishment of ESAP

The European Banking Federation (EBF) has responded to the European Commission’s consultation on the establishment of a ESAP for financial and non-financial information publicly disclosed by companies. According to the EBF, ESAP is ‘a tool to centralise public disclosures, required by the EU legislation or voluntary filled in’, and provides ‘an opportunity for entities not in the scope of EU Regulation or information not mandatory required to be reported on a voluntary basis’. In its response, the EBF sets out what it believes ESAP should and should not do.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 38.

Source: Consultation response.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—AFME paper suggest role for securitisation in ESG financing

The AFME has published a paper outlining the role securitisation can play in developing sustainable finance, in particular in a post-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic economic recovery. By pooling together ESG loans which are then financed by more liquid securities, securitisation gives investors access to sustainable investments—financing, for example, newly built energy efficient houses, residential and commercial rooftop solar energy loans, loans for home insulation, and SME loans for sustainable projects.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 94.

Source: AFME: Securitisation can be a key driver for a post-pandemic sustainable recovery.

UK Finance blog suggests banks should tackle climate change via lending decisions

UK Finance has published a blog discussing how banks can proactively tackle climate change by their lending practices. The author notes that there are a number of tools and incentives aimed at changing behaviour of sectors responsible for emissions, but at the moment most banks are approaching climate change from a reactive approach, assessing and quantifying each loan decision and the resulting portfolio as a financial risk.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 95.

Source: Banking on a changing climate.

EFAMA publishes market insight report on ESG investing in the UCITS market

The European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) has published a market insight report entitled ‘ESG investing in the UCITS market—A powerful and inexorable trend’. The report covers ESG trends in the undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) market, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the behaviour of ESG versus non-ESG funds.

See: LNB News 11/03/2021 26.

Source: ESG investing in the UCITS market: a powerful and inexorable trend.

SFDR came into effect as of 10 March 2021

The European Commission has published an update regarding the launch of the SFDR (Regulation (EU) 2019/2088) on 10 March 2021. The SFDR is expected to provide the foundation for an action plan on sustainable finance and initiate changes in behavioural patterns within the financial sector, discourage greenwashing, and promote responsible and sustainable investments. The SFDR together with the carbon neutrality agenda aim to provide full support in ensuring that the financial sector assists with the fight against climate change, as per the commitment to the Paris Agreement.

See: LNB News 11/03/2021 19.

Source: Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation comes into effect today, improving the quantity and quality of information about sustainable investments.

UNEP FI publishes article on the South African development bank and nature-related risks

The United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) has published an article on action taken by the Land Bank, the South African development bank for the agriculture sector and UNEP FI member. The article considers climate risk, and other nature-related risks which may contribute to loan defaults.

See: LNB News 11/03/2021 38.

Source: The Land Bank: Our financial sustainability relies on nature.

For more information on recent news on sustainable finance, see Practice Note: Sustainable finance—recent news.

Debt capital markets

AFME publishes its Q4 2020 government bond data report

The AFME has published its Q4 2020 Government Bond Data Report. The report includes the latest statistics from Europe on government bond primary and secondary markets.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 46.

Source: AFME Government Bond Data Report Q4 2020.

ICMA developments

ICMA establishes Ireland as an autonomous region

The International Capital Market Association (ICMA) has confirmed that Ireland will now officially operate as an autonomous region. For many years ICMA member firms in Ireland worked independently within ICMA’s regional structure, while remaining part of the ICMA United Kingdom, Ireland and the Americas region. However, as a result of the growing number of members in Ireland, ICMA has decided that it is to now operate as an autonomous region, which will bring the number of ICMA regions to 16.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 107.

Source: Establishment of a new ICMA region for Ireland.

ICMA says algorithmic trading in bond markets does not have the same systemic risk or disruption potential as in equity markets

ICMA has published its response to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)’s 18 December 2020 consultation on algorithmic trading. ICMA says that, unlike equity markets, bond market use of technology often does not fit the execution algorithm definition and does not carry the same systemic risk or disruption potential. In ICMA’s view, therefore, expansion of the scope of regulation of algorithmic trading, as described in the consultation paper, is not needed in relation to such trading in bond markets.

See: LNB News 12/03/2021 70.

Source: ICMA responds to ESMA consultation paper on algo trading.

For the latest ICMA developments, see Practice Note: ICMA—latest news on documentation.

Fifteen trade associations ask for postponement of EU CSDR settlement discipline regime implementation

Fifteen trade associations, including ICMA, ISDA and the Futures Industry Association (FIA), have written to the European Commission and the European Securities and Markets Authority to request postponement of the implementation of the mandatory buy-in requirement under the EU Central Securities Depositories Regulation (EU CSDR), currently scheduled for 1 February 2022.

See: LNB News 12/03/2021 65.

Source: ICMA and other associations write to European Commission and ESMA on implementation of the CSDR Settlement Discipline Regime.

For more information on CSDR, see Practice Note: Central Securities Depositories Regulation—essentials.

ESMA announces that it is to allow the decision on reporting of net short positions of 0.1% and above to expire

ESMA has announced that it has decided not to renew its decision to require holders of net short positions in shares traded on an EU regulated market to notify the relevant national competent authority (NCA) if the position reaches, exceeds or falls below 0.1% of the issued share capital. The measure, which has applied since 16 March 2020, will expire on 19 March 2021. The EFTA Surveillance Authority, in co-operation with ESMA, has also decided not to renew their current measure applicable to EEA EFTA states' markets, that will therefore also expire on 19 March 2021.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 70.

Source: ESMA to allow decision on reporting of net short position of 0.1% and above to expire.

ESMA publishes guidelines on credit rating disclosure requirements under EU CRAR

ESMA has published guidelines on disclosure requirements applicable to credit ratings. The guidelines apply to EU credit rating agencies registered under the EU Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (EC) 1060/2009 (EU CRAR) and concern particular matters relating to the publication of credit ratings, rating outlooks and methodologies and models by EU Registered CRAs in accordance with Articles 10(1), 10(2), 10(5) and Annex I, Section D, I, points 1, 2, 4 and 5 and Annex I Section D, III, 1,2, 2a and 4 of the EU CRAR.

See: LNB News 12/03/2021 69.

Source: Guidelines on disclosure requirements applicable to credit ratings.

For more information about the regulation of CRAs, see Practice Note: EU regulatory regime for credit rating agencies.

ISLA paper looks at development of digital standards in the securities lending market

The International Securities Lending Association (ISLA) has published a paper on the future of the securities lending market and how digitalisation continues to impact on the industry. The paper examines the development of the common domain model (CDM) and Clause Library & Taxonomy initiatives, saying it is crucial that industry standards are implemented inside an appropriate regulatory and business framework that is also secure.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 58.

Source: ISLA white paper: The Future of the Securities Lending Market: Advancing the Digital Debate.

Derivatives

Derivatives Service Bureau announces timeline for 2021 work programme consultation

The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB) has announced the timeline for the 2021 industry consultation related to the 2022 over-the-counter (OTC) international securities identification numbers (ISINs) and classification of financial instrument codes (CFIs) service provision, with cybersecurity and cloud resilience key themes. The consultation paper, which will shape the DSB activity for 2022, will be published on 30 April 2021, with responses sought by 31 May and the final results delivered on 1 July 2021.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 92

Source: The Derivatives Service Bureau Announces 2021 OTC ISINs consultation.

ISDA developments

ISDA launches SBS Top Up Protocol to help compliance with SEC Dodd-Frank Rules

ISDA has launched the ISDA 2021 Security based Swaps (SBS) Protocol to help firms comply with SBS rules developed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SBS Protocol adds to the August 2012 and March 2013 Dodd-Frank protocols, which helped implement swap transactions introduced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Entities that have complied with either of the two earlier protocols can use the SBS Top Up Protocol to help amend terms included in their agreements to meet the SEC and CFTC requirements, leveraging information exchanged previously and agreements established in those protocols. The SBS Top Up Protocol covers various SEC rules, including business conduct standards for SBS dealers, dissemination and reporting SBS information and cross border application of certain SBS requirements. The deadline for registration by SBS dealers under the new rules is 1 November 2021.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 12.

Source: ISDA Publishes SBS Top-Up Protocol for SEC Dodd-Frank Rules—International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

ISDA responds to HM Treasury consultation on the UK Overseas Framework

ISDA has responded to HMT’s call for evidence on the UK Overseas Framework, highlighting some areas of complexity that would benefit from either clarification through additional guidance or simplification, such as the regulation of non-UK market infrastructure and equivalence decisions.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 89.

Source: ISDA responds to HM Treasury’s call for evidence on the UK Overseas Framework.

For information on the latest ISDA developments, see Practice Note: ISDA—latest news on documentation.

FIA developments

Cleared derivatives: FIA survey respondents expect trading volume to continue rising in 2021

FIA has published the results of a survey assessing the outlook for the global cleared derivatives industry. It gathered feedback from banks, brokers, exchanges, technology vendors and other firms that support the trading and clearing of derivatives such as futures and options. Two-thirds of respondents expect trading volume, one of the main drivers for growth in the industry, to continue rising in 2021. Derivatives based on commodities and equities, both of which set records for the number of contracts traded in 2020, are seen as the areas with the highest potential for growth.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 91.

Source: FIA survey shows strong outlook for cleared derivatives markets.

European Commission’s McGuinness discusses derivatives clearing post-Brexit at FIA event

The European Commissioner for financial stability, financial services and the capital markets union, Mairead McGuinness, has given the keynote speech at the FIA Boca-V International Futures Industry conference. She discussed market fragmentation and cross-border policies for the EU in the wake of Brexit.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 72.

Source: Derivatives market leaders say infrastructure, cross-border access are top issues.

FIA published Walt Lukken’s Boca Conference opening speech

The President and CEO of the FIA, Walt Lukken, has addressed the FIA annual Boca International Derivatives Industry Conference with updates as to the current state of the futures industry and the plans for the upcoming year. He noted that over 65% of survey respondents believe that trading volumes in the derivatives markets will increase in 2021, particularly within the fields of commodities and equities. Lukken has announced that the modernisation of post-trade settlement processes will be a primary focus of FIA in the year ahead, with the aim of simplifying the lifecycle of a cleared trade, and that FIA’s board has formed a global committee to further the pursuit of this aim.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 111.

Source: ‘The Boca That Is’: Opening remarks of Walt Lukken, President and CEO of FIA, at the Boca International Derivatives Industry Conference.

For more information on the latest FIA developments, see Practice Note: FIA—latest news on documentation.

FCA update on supervisory intervention on interest rate hedging products

The FCA has announced that John Swift QC, the independent reviewer appointed in respect of the review of the supervisory intervention on interest rate hedging products (IRHP), has completed his discovery exercise and provided the FCA with his draft report.

See: LNB News 11/03/2021 39.

Source: Update on IRHP final report.

Regulation for derivatives lawyers

GLEIF forms Stakeholder Group to encourage global approach to LEIs

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) has announced a new collaboration with certification authorities (CAs) and trust service providers (TSPs), to drive the use of legal entity identifiers (LEIs) within digital certificates. GLEIF has launched a CA Stakeholder Group to facilitate communication between GLEIF, CAs and TSPs globally, as they collectively aim to co-ordinate and encourage a global approach to LEI usage across digital identity products.

See: LNB News 11/03/2021 48.

Source: GLEIF launches new stakeholder group to accelerate the integration of LEIs in digital certificates.

ITS on specific reporting requirements for market risk under EU CRR published in Official Journal

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/453 of 15 March 2021 laying down implementing technical standards (ITS) for the application of Regulation (EU) 575/2013 (EU CRR) with regard to the specific reporting requirements for market risk has been published in the Official Journal of the EU. The implementing regulation will apply from 5 October 2021.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 29.

Regulation for banking lawyers

European Commission proposes to extend EMIR clearing exemption for pension scheme arrangements

The European Commission is proposing to extend by one year the temporary exemption for pension scheme arrangements (PSAs) from the clearing obligation under Regulation (EU) 648/2012 (EU EMIR). It has published a draft delegated regulation and requested feedback by 13 April 2021.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 73.

Source: Pension scheme arrangements—exemption from clearing obligation (1-year extension).

European Parliament study suggests tailored approach to NPL resolution after coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

The European Parliament has published a paper on non-performing loan (NPL) resolution after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which considers whether the NPLs resulting from the COVID-19 crisis can be resolved in the same way as those stemming from past crises. In light of the ‘significant and exogenous shock to the EU corporate sector’ caused by the COVID-19 crisis, the paper compares key indicators for the global financial crisis and the current situation, and assesses implications for the policy response.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 56.

Source: European Parliament study: Non-performing loans—new risks and policies? NPL resolution after COVID-19: main differences to previous crises.

For more information on NPLs, see Practice Note: Non-performing loans (NPLs)—timeline.

The Kalifa Review of UK fintech report

In News Analysis: The Kalifa Review of UK fintech report, Partner and Head of Financial Services Regulation, Rachel Kent, and Senior Knowledge Lawyer, Yvonne Clapham, from Hogan Lovells, analyse the Kalifa Review of UK fintech report and its implications.

PRIMEtime Virtual Events

P.R.I.M.E. Finance was formed in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis with a mission to ensure that the best expertise was available for the settlement of complex market disputes. The COVID-19 pandemic is, most immediately, a health crisis. Yet it is already becoming a financial crisis. In response to the urgent need for market participants and their advisers to understand the key issues now arising, P.R.I.M.E. Finance announces PRIMEtime Virtual Events, its virtual conference programme. PRIMEtime Virtual Events are taking place with support from LexisNexis and Mlex.

PRIMEtime—upcoming webinars

Brexit and the Business Implications for Financial Services—22 March 2021

Featuring Gay Huey Evans, Chairman of the London Metal Exchange and a leader in the financial industry for over three decades, and Matthew Elderfield, Chief Risk Officer and Head of Group Risk and Compliance Nordea Bank Abp. The panel will discuss topics including: the challenges and opportunities of Brexit; the short and longer term outlook; equivalencies; business relocation; and the impact on dispute resolution. Rick Grove, Chief Executive Officer and Partner, Rutter Associates LLC, will moderate this session.

Click here to register.

Sustainable Finance: A Transatlantic Dialogue - 30 March 2021

Dame Elizabeth Corley, Chair of the Impact Investing Institute, and Eric J. Pan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Investment Company Institute, will discuss Sustainable Finance. They will cover recent regulatory developments, including what we can expect from the Biden administration; a global overview of ESG market and consumer developments; and emerging challenges and risks, from ‘green-washing’ to shareholder lawsuits. Ida Levine, who also serves on the Board of the Impact Investing Institute as Lead Expert on Policy and Regulation, will moderate this session. 

Click here to register.

New and updated content

Updated Practice Notes

● Assignment—key cases

● Banking & Finance news—Brexit toolkit

● Banking & Finance—key dates and future developments tracker: 2021 and beyond

● Brexit legislation tracker

● Commodity derivatives

● Commodity repo transactions and true sale considerations

● Construction of finance documents—key cases

● Contract interpretation—distinguishing between liquidated damages and penalty clauses

● Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications for real estate finance transactions

● Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications for trade and commodity finance transactions

● Coronavirus (COVID-19)—legislation tracker

● Dealing with individuals in a finance transaction—investigating capacity and authority

● Dealing with local authorities in a finance transaction—investigating capacity and authority when lending to a local authority

● EMIR—essentials

● EMIR—one minute guide

● FIA—latest news on documentation

● Film finance

● Financial Services (Banking Reform) Act 2013—essentials

● Fintech and the debt capital markets

● Floating charges—advantages and disadvantages

● Getting the Deal Through: Foreign Investment Review 2021

● Getting the Deal Through: Gas Regulation 2021

● Getting the Deal Through: Insurance Litigation 2021

● Hot topics for Banking & Finance lawyers

● ICMA—latest news on documentation

● ISDA—latest news on documentation

● Impact of Brexit: EMIR—quick guide

● Interest provisions in risk-free rate based loan agreements

● Key developments relating to securities lending and repos—timeline

● LIBOR transition

● LIBOR transition—glossary and quick reference guide

● LIBOR transition—legislative solutions to tough legacy contracts

● Loan portfolio sales—key issues

● Quick Look Brexit Financial Services Legislation Status Guide—Benchmarks Regulation

● Quick Look Brexit Financial Services Legislation Status Guide—EMIR

● Slovenia—cross border banking and finance guide

● Sustainable finance—recent news

● The Capital Markets Union—recent news

● The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, the increase in the prescribed part and reintroduction of Crown preference—key issues and discussion points for lenders

● The EU banking package—CRD V, CRR II, BRRD II and SRMR II

● The Export Credits Guarantee Department—ECGD

● The facility agent

● The finance parties

● The security agent and security trust provisions

● UK and EU regulation of financial innovations and fintech

● What does IP completion day mean for derivatives lawyers?

Updated Precedent

● Deed of priority: single company borrower—single senior secured lender—single junior secured lender

Updated Checklists

● Key developments relating to CCPs—timeline

● LIBOR developments tracker

● Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities—timeline

