Banking and Finance weekly highlights—18 March 2021

The Zurich District Court in a decision of 24 February 2021 refused to apply the 2007 Lugano Convention rationae temporis to a UK decision of the High Court of London made in September 2020 (while the Lugano Convention was still applicable by virtue of the Withdrawal Agreement). Upon request for recognition filed on 18 February 2021, the Zurich court concluded, in a short reasoning, that since 1 January 2021, the 2007 Lugano Convention is not applicable anymore to situations involving Switzerland and the UK and must therefore be disregarded as a basis for recognition—irrespective of whether the decision in question was issued before the expiry of the Withdrawal Agreement. As the provisional measure requested in the claim was ultimately granted on a different legal basis, the decision was not appealed against. For more information, see News Analysis: Zurich District Court, UK and Lugano Convention post-Brexit, written by Rodrigo Rodriguez, professor of Insolvency Law at University of Lucerne (Switzerland).

The European Commission said on 16 March 2021 that it is committed to reaching a regulatory deal with Britain on financial services by the end of March, despite Europe launching legal proceedings against the UK for apparent breaches to the Brexit withdrawal agreement over Northern Ireland. For more information, see News Analysis: EU stands by commitment for finance deal with UK.

Following the Supreme Court decision in the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) non-damage coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption (BI) insurance test case, the FCA sent a Dear CEO letter to insurers impacted by the test case decision, which included notification of a data request of all BI policies that respond to non-damage BI claims. The list of affected policies has now been published and affects over 200,000 policyholders​.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) has issued a press release stating that, together with Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD, it has signed a guarantee agreement of €85m to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small mid-caps in Bulgaria. The guarantee is backed by the European Guarantee Fund.

UK Finance has highlighted one of its recent webinars in which a panel of industry experts discussed how partnerships are helping banks in meeting the innovation challenges they face during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and how the landscape will change in 2021 and beyond.

The Financial Markets Law Committee (FMLC) has responded to the HM Treasury (HMT) consultation on the possibility of introducing a legal ‘safe harbour’ for legacy contracts so as to reduce the risk of contractual uncertainty and disputes in respect of legacy contracts referencing or relying upon a benchmark that has been designated as unrepresentative by the FCA.

HMT and the Bank of England (BoE) have confirmed that the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) will continue to allow early repayment of funds borrowed. With effect from 22 March 2021 this will happen via a sell-back window on the first business day of each week.

The European Commission has made a call for feedback to gather evidence and feedback from stakeholders on whether there is potential for a referral scheme to help SMEs whose funding applications have been rejected by a finance provider and options for the scope, features and governance of such a possible scheme. The closing date for responses is 9 April 2021.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has today called for evidence regarding the use of free allocations to incentivise further emissions reduction and protect industry from carbon leakage. This comes in the context of the transition from the European Union Emission Trading Scheme (EU ETS) to the UK’s domestic emissions trading scheme (UK ETS). The government seeks to ensure continuity with the old system while reducing the existing emissions cap, with another consultation planned later in 2021 aimed at setting a net zero consistent cap trajectory. The Free Allocation Review call for evidence will run until 11.45 pm on 23 April 2021.

SI 2021/284: Provisions are made to amend Schedule 29 of the Coronavirus Act 2020 to extend the relevant period so that the emergency measures to delay when social and private tenants can be evicted by landlords will remain in force until 31 May 2021. These Regulations come into force on 31 March 2021.

SI 2021/283: Provisions are made to prevent landlords of commercial properties from being able to evict tenants due to non-payment of rent until 30 June 2021 in England. This is an extension of the moratorium, which currently will end on 31 March 2021, introduced in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. These Regulations come into force on 31 March 2021.

UK Finance has published a blog post on supply chain finance (SCF), explaining that the focus of the current scrutiny on SCF is ‘far removed from the actual purpose of the product, which is supporting businesses trading in the real economy’. The UK Finance Director of Invoice Finance and Asset Based Lending, Matthew Davies, explained that the current scrutiny of a prominent SCF provider should be removed from the reputation of the product. Davies stressed that ‘the current challenges are nothing to do with the nature of the product itself and appear to be all to do with the mechanisms used to fund itself’. Davies also noted that it is misleading for the terms 'invoice finance' and 'supply chain finance' to be used interchangeably in the ways that they have been in recent weeks.

EIB VP interview on sustainable development post-coronavirus (COVID-19) The European Investment Bank (EIB) has released a Q&A on the changes that it has made in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, particularly with regard to its operations in low- and middle-income countries. EIB Vice President, Ambroise Fayolle, who is in charge for EIB development and climate policy, told Devex that private sector support, international and local partnerships, and projects that aim to reduce inequalities made worse by coronavirus will be crucial in providing a basis for long-term recovery. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 62. Source: Q&A: COVID-era sustainable development needs flexible finance.

ESAs consult on draft RTS for taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures The European Supervisory Authorities have issued a consultation paper seeking input on draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) regarding disclosures of financial products investing in economic activities that contribute to an environmental investment objective as defined by Regulation (EU) 2020/852 on the establishment of a framework to facilitate sustainable investment (the EU Taxonomy Regulation). The deadline for comments is 12 May 2021. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 98. Source: ESAs consult on Taxonomy–related product disclosures.

TISA launches good practice guide on responsible and sustainable investing The Investing and Saving Alliance (TISA), a cross-industry financial services membership body, has published a good practice guide on responsible and sustainable investing, which is intended to help financial services firms understand their environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting obligations under Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 (the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation or EU SFDR), as well as applicable regulation for UK domestic firms, including those not subject to SFDR. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 70. Source: TISA launches the first Responsible & Sustainable Investing good practice guide to help firms with sustainability reporting.

ISDA consultation response endorses Commission’s proposals for ESAP The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has responded to the European Commission consultation on the establishment of a European Single Access Point (ESAP) for financial and non-financial data. ISDA endorses the creation of the ESAP, highlighting the benefits for cross-border access to meaningful information, the reporting of environmental, social and governance-related information, and issuers’ increased exposure to a wider set of investor, thus helping diversify the sources of funding for EU companies. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 71. Source: ISDA endorses creation of ESAP.

AFME releases suggested principles for ESAP operation The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) has published its recommendations for the guiding principles behind the establishment and operation of the ESAP. Responding to the European Commission’s consultation, AFME announced its full support for the ESAP for financial and non-financial information publicly disclosed by companies, considering that the primary focus of the ESAP’s design should be on increasing transparency. See: LNB News 16/03/2021 80. Source: AFME’s guiding principles for the establishment and operation of the ESAP.

EBF responses to European Commission’s consultation on establishment of ESAP The European Banking Federation (EBF) has responded to the European Commission’s consultation on the establishment of a ESAP for financial and non-financial information publicly disclosed by companies. According to the EBF, ESAP is ‘a tool to centralise public disclosures, required by the EU legislation or voluntary filled in’, and provides ‘an opportunity for entities not in the scope of EU Regulation or information not mandatory required to be reported on a voluntary basis’. In its response, the EBF sets out what it believes ESAP should and should not do. See: LNB News 16/03/2021 38. Source: Consultation response.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—AFME paper suggest role for securitisation in ESG financing The AFME has published a paper outlining the role securitisation can play in developing sustainable finance, in particular in a post-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic economic recovery. By pooling together ESG loans which are then financed by more liquid securities, securitisation gives investors access to sustainable investments—financing, for example, newly built energy efficient houses, residential and commercial rooftop solar energy loans, loans for home insulation, and SME loans for sustainable projects. See: LNB News 15/03/2021 94. Source: AFME: Securitisation can be a key driver for a post-pandemic sustainable recovery.

UK Finance blog suggests banks should tackle climate change via lending decisions UK Finance has published a blog discussing how banks can proactively tackle climate change by their lending practices. The author notes that there are a number of tools and incentives aimed at changing behaviour of sectors responsible for emissions, but at the moment most banks are approaching climate change from a reactive approach, assessing and quantifying each loan decision and the resulting portfolio as a financial risk. See: LNB News 15/03/2021 95. Source: Banking on a changing climate.

EFAMA publishes market insight report on ESG investing in the UCITS market The European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) has published a market insight report entitled ‘ESG investing in the UCITS market—A powerful and inexorable trend’. The report covers ESG trends in the undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) market, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the behaviour of ESG versus non-ESG funds. See: LNB News 11/03/2021 26. Source: ESG investing in the UCITS market: a powerful and inexorable trend.

SFDR came into effect as of 10 March 2021 The European Commission has published an update regarding the launch of the SFDR (Regulation (EU) 2019/2088) on 10 March 2021. The SFDR is expected to provide the foundation for an action plan on sustainable finance and initiate changes in behavioural patterns within the financial sector, discourage greenwashing, and promote responsible and sustainable investments. The SFDR together with the carbon neutrality agenda aim to provide full support in ensuring that the financial sector assists with the fight against climate change, as per the commitment to the Paris Agreement. See: LNB News 11/03/2021 19. Source: Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation comes into effect today, improving the quantity and quality of information about sustainable investments.