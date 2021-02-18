- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- UK Finance publishes practical guide to LIBOR transition
- RFR Working Group publishes paper on potential methodology for a replacement for GBP LIBOR ISR
- HM Treasury consults on possible legal safe harbour for parties affected by wind-down of critical benchmarks
- Working Group on Euro Risk-Free Rates publishes responses to two EURIBOR fallback consultations
- EMMI warns EONIA users to accelerate their transition to the €STR
- Regulation amending EU Benchmarks Regulation published in Official Journal
- Lending
More...
- High court finds no breach of duty by bank in exercise of enforcement rights under finance agreements (Aegean Baltic Bank SA v Renzlor Shipping and others)
- ING Bank N.V. and another v Banco Santander S.A.
- Security
- National Security and Investment Bill—potential impact on secured financings of UK infrastructure assets
- European Commission launches targeted consultation on the EU Financial Collateral Directive
- HMLR updates three sections of PG8 to clarify procedure on execution of deeds
- Aviation finance
- EU, UK carbon markets’ link far on the horizon as regulators are hesitant to engage in talks
- Trade and commodity finance
- UK Export Finance supports energy transition in Scotland
- Sustainable finance
- P.R.I.M.E. Finance—sustainability and ESG in a pandemic
- ICMA publishes new Q&As on sustainability-linked bonds
- LMA, APLMA and LSTA publish updated Green Loan Principles
- Frank Elderson explores role of the ECB in addressing climate change
- Government invests £10m for new world-class green finance research hubs
- Debt capital markets
- ECJ advocate general issues preliminary ruling on Prospectus Directive Articles 3(2) and 6
- Update issued regarding Euroclear Bank becoming issuer CSD for Irish securities
- AFME broadly accepts CSDR consultation recommendations with one exception
- AFME calls for more pragmatic approach to mandatory buy-ins in CSDR review
- European Commission launches targeted consultation on EU Settlement Finality Directive
- GLEIF publishes issuance and infrastructure models for verifiable LEI
- Derivatives
- ISDA CEO announces digital regulatory reporting initiative for OTC derivatives
- IHS Markit’s analysis of activity in the post-Brexit global OTC IRD markets
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Council of the EU adopts targeted changes to EU MiFID II and EU Prospectus Regulation
- WFE publishes research working paper on procyclicality of CCP margin models
- Securitisation and structured products
- IHS Markit optimistic for 2021 as it publishes H2 2020 securities finance review
- Clearstream Banking confirms March 2021 Securities Lending and Borrowing rates
- Restructuring
- UK National Security & Investment Bill—the potential ramifications for insolvency practitioners
- New criminal liability for deficient defined benefit pension schemes—the impact on restructurings and corporate transactions
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date) Regulations 2021
- Gategroup Restructuring Plan—meetings convened with separate class for Bondholders
- Application for sanctioning a scheme of arrangement (Re PGS ASA)
- Lease obligations—class composition and schemes of arrangement (Re MAB Leasing)
- Steinhoff holding company scheme of arrangement sanctioned (Re Steinhoff International Holdings NV)
- Galapagos Bidco SARL v Kebekus and others
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- EBA publishes final guidelines on the alternative treatment of ‘tri-party repurchase agreements’ for large exposures
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Parliament briefing looks at regulation of NPLs
- Trilogues set to begin on the proposed EU directive on credit servicers, credit purchasers and the recovery of collateral
- World Federation of Exchanges responds to Commission consultation on a Digital Operational Resilience Act
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklists
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the publication of a guide by UK Finance for bankers and lenders on the discontinuation of LIBOR, (2) News Analysis on the National Security and Investment Bill and its potential impact on secured financings of UK infrastructure assets and (3) the LMA, APLMA and LSTA publish updated Green Loan Principles.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.