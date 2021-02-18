Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—18 February 2021
Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—18 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • UK Finance publishes practical guide to LIBOR transition
  • RFR Working Group publishes paper on potential methodology for a replacement for GBP LIBOR ISR
  • HM Treasury consults on possible legal safe harbour for parties affected by wind-down of critical benchmarks
  • Working Group on Euro Risk-Free Rates publishes responses to two EURIBOR fallback consultations
  • EMMI warns EONIA users to accelerate their transition to the €STR
  • Regulation amending EU Benchmarks Regulation published in Official Journal
  • Lending
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the publication of a guide by UK Finance for bankers and lenders on the discontinuation of LIBOR, (2) News Analysis on the National Security and Investment Bill and its potential impact on secured financings of UK infrastructure assets and (3) the LMA, APLMA and LSTA publish updated Green Loan Principles. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More