- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- FCA urges issuers and bondholders to transition out of LIBOR
- FIA, ISDA and associated bodies update their EU BMR recommendations
- The National Security and Investment Act 2021
- BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS’ new NSIA guidance
- Lending
- HM Land Registry updates guidance on electronic signatures for supporting documents and application forms
- Property mogul can’t appeal RBS loan claim to top court
- Islamic finance
- IFSB issues Islamic Financial Services Industry Stability Report 2022
- Real estate finance
- Resolving remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) commercial rent debts—key decisions so far
- Sustainable finance
- The Chancery Lane Project publishes new climate clauses for shipping and finance
- FRC seeks views on draft version of 2023 Taxonomy Suite
- AFME publishes European ESG Finance quarterly data report for Q2 2022
- Debt capital markets
- ECB opinion on proposed establishment and functioning of ESAP published in Official Journal
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Commission publishes report on CCP write-down and resolution
- Restructuring
- Winding up petitions—brought at your peril (Re Swindon Town Football Co Ltd)
- A comparative analysis of the restructuring tools available to financially distressed companies in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and the British Virgin Islands
- Cryptocurrency
- Crypto.com gets watchdogs go-ahead for UK operation
- Crypto crash ushers in sunny spell for UK claims, lawyers say
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- The Law Commission digital assets consultation—a proposal for property rights reform
- Fintech faces new compliance and enforcement challenges
- TheCityUK highlights risks of global data regulation fragmentation
- BBRS reminds businesses they have six months remaining to register unresolved historical banking complaints
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) HM Land Registry updates guidance on electronic signatures for supporting documents and application forms, (2) News Analysis looking at the first prohibition under the National Security and Investment Act 2021 issued by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and (3) The Chancery Lane Project publishes new climate clauses for shipping and finance.
