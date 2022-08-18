LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • FCA urges issuers and bondholders to transition out of LIBOR
  • FIA, ISDA and associated bodies update their EU BMR recommendations
  • The National Security and Investment Act 2021
  • BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS’ new NSIA guidance
  • Lending
  • HM Land Registry updates guidance on electronic signatures for supporting documents and application forms
  • Property mogul can’t appeal RBS loan claim to top court
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) HM Land Registry updates guidance on electronic signatures for supporting documents and application forms, (2) News Analysis looking at the first prohibition under the National Security and Investment Act 2021 issued by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and (3) The Chancery Lane Project publishes new climate clauses for shipping and finance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

