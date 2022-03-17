LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—17 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • UK and International sanctions
  • Responding to changes in sanctions designations
  • Ukraine conflict—impact of Russian sanctions on disclosure obligations under UK MAR
  • UK ends recognition of Russian MFN status within WTO and bans luxury exports
  • Ukraine conflict—Foreign Secretary announces 370 sanctions under Economic Crime Act powers
  • Ukraine conflict—UKEF blocks export finance for Russia/Belarus and announces Ukraine trade support
  • Ukraine conflict—HMT announces amendments to OFSI General Licence INT/2022/1277778
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI, FCA and BoE issue joint statement on Russian sanctions and the UK cryptoasset sector
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill receives Royal Assent; (2) LMA launches new Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles REF guide; and (3) ICC and WTO launch paperless trade toolkit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of