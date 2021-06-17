- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- LMA publishes exposure draft of standard terms and conditions for secondary trading
- ARRC welcomes key points during recent FSOC Principals Meeting
- EBF and EACB respond to the European Commission’s targeted consultation on the designation of a statutory replacement rate for CHF LIBOR
- ICMA responds to FCA consultation on powers regarding use of critical benchmarks
- LSTA believes Term SOFR 'still in the loan market game'
- FCA and BoE back move from LIBOR to SOFR on 26 July 2021
- FCA provides information on LIBOR cessation for mortgage borrowers
- Islamic finance
- Third report published on Islamic finance and principles for responsible banking
- Real estate finance
- BPF calls for end to moratorium on commercial property evictions
- Trade and commodity finance
- UKEF and ORE Catapult plan to enhance renewable exports
- Sustainable finance
- ESMA publishes ToRs for the Co-ordination Network on Sustainability
- Government responds to Dasgupta Review
- Schnabel speaks on ECB’s role as a catalyst for transitioning to a greener economy
- Elderson says banks must do more to meet ECB’s expectations on climate risk
- European Commission launches EU Taxonomy Compass
- GFMA publishes global principles for developing climate finance taxonomies
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA publishes updated Green & Social Bond Principles 2021
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Securitisation and structured products
- AFME responds to consultation on reform of taxation of securitisation companies
- Securities Lending Committee reflects on Gamestop and Archegos episodes
- AFME publishes Q1 2021 Securitisation Data Report
- Restructuring
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Greece
- Position Paper on Parallel Schemes of Arrangement—the Harneys ‘Schemario Rules’
- Re Melars Group Ltd
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- FCA developments—innovation
- FATCA-esque crypto proposal raises compliance questions
- What new UK money laundering law means for fintech
- ESMA publishes annual report for 2020
- European Commission consults on ways to improve secondary markets for NPLs
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- EACH report examines CCPs’ response to COVID-19 market stress period
- ESMA issues statement on implementation of FRANDT terms for clearing services
- Delegated Regulation extending clearing exemption for pension schemes published in Official Journal
- Restructuring
- Insolvency Service announces extension to temporary insolvency measures amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LMA publishes an exposure draft of standard terms and conditions for secondary trading, (2) ICMA publishes updated Green and Social Bond Principles, and (3) the Insolvency Service announces extension to temporary insolvency measures amid coronavirus (COVID-19).
