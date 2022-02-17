LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—17 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Jurisdiction
  • Kwok and others v UBS AG (London Branch)
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • LSTA publishes updated Simple RFR Multicurrency Concept Document completing SOFR suite
  • Lending
  • LSTA handbook on loan syndications and trading published
  • Security
  • HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 19, 62 and 67
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) LSTA publishes updated Simple RFR Multicurrency Concept Document completing SOFR suite; (2) UNEP FI and EBF launch report outlining practical approaches to applying EU Taxonomy to bank lending; and (3) News analysis: Cassini loses appeal—covenants in an English law governed SFA survive opening of French Safeguard proceedings (Re Emerald Pasture DAC) or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of