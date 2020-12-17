- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- FCA publishes webpage on Brexit: FAQs
- EU puts forward contingency measures for no deal at the end of the Brexit transition period
- Trade Associations send letter to European Commission requesting DTO Equivalence
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Viet Nam trade continuity agreement signed
- ESMA to recognise Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited as a third-country CSD
- Brexit materials for restructuring and insolvency practitioners (December 2020)
- Sanctions Regulations (EU Exit) (Commencement) Regulations 2020
- Air Traffic Management (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) (No 3) Regulations 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA BI test case—timing of judgment
- Insurance against coronavirus (COVID-19)? (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance)
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- Consultation on LIBOR cessation—what is the impact on transition timing?
- IBA launches new GBP SONIA ICE Swap Rate as benchmark for use by licensees
- ISDA and Clarus publish November 2020 RFR adoption indicator
- ESMA chair discusses supervisory perspectives on interest rate benchmarks reform
- Security
- HMLR Practice Guides 80 and 26 updated with new coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- Islamic finance
- IFSB and IILM re-sign MoU on economic development in the Islamic financial services industry
- IFSB Council announces adoption of two new standards for the Islamic financial services industry
- Project finance
- Government consults on plans to ‘transform’ public procurement
- Real estate finance
- Rose and others v Creativityetc Ltd and others
- Sustainable finance
- Letters to PRA CEOs prioritises climate change’s impact on finance
- Commission publishes interim study on integrating ESG factors into the EU banking prudential framework
- EIOPA discussion paper seeks views on non-life underwriting and pricing in light of climate change
- ESAs respond to IFRS Foundation consultation on sustainability reporting
- LMA response to carbon markets taskforce consultation
- ICMA’s AMIC responds to consultation on the EU Ecolabel for financial products
- Debt capital markets
- Council of EU endorses Capital Markets Recovery Package
- European Commission welcomes agreement by European Parliament and Council on capital markets recovery package
- GLEIF moves to create digitally verifiable LEI
- FCA confirms mass-marketing ban of speculative mini-bonds in policy statement PS20/15
- John Glen on credit rating agencies, risk weightings and leverage ratios
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- European Parliament approves Council position on CCP recovery and resolution regulation
- FCA publishes new supervisory statement on MiFID II transparency and updated FITRS instructions
- Restructuring
- Lessons to be learnt in the conduct of English CVAs with non-UK creditors (Apperley Investments Ltd v Monsoon Accessorize Ltd)
- Brexit—administration appointment forms for use following IP completion day
- LMA publishes response to Commission consultation on insolvency laws
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Amendment of Certain Relevant Periods) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- FCA updated Recovery and Resolution Directive webpage
- EBA publishes final RTS on contractual recognition of stay powers
- European Commission announces new action plan on NPLs
- HM Treasury publishes Call for Evidence on the Overseas Framework
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) News Analysis on contingency measures put forward by the EU for no deal at the end of the Brexit transition period, (2) News Analysis looking at the implications of ICE Benchmark Administration’s consultation on potential cessation of LIBOR, published in December 2020 and (3) the European Commission welcomes agreement by European Parliament and Council on capital markets recovery package.
