- Banking & Finance weekly highlights—16 November 2017
- In this issue:
- Lending
- Deslauriers and another v Guardian Asset Management Ltd
- Asset finance
- St Shipping And Transport Pte Ltd v Space Shipping Ltd; Space Shipping Ltd v St Shipping And Transport Pte Ltd
- Islamic finance
- Citicorp Trustee Company Ltd and another company v Al-Sanea and another
- Project finance
- Largest climate investment to date signed by the Green Climate Fund
- Government reviews sale of ‘world’s first’ Green Investment Bank
- Trade finance
- Business Contract Terms (Assignment of Receivables) Regulations 2017: Unexpected consequences for lenders
- Derivatives
- P.R.I.M.E. Finance confirms new expert appointments
- Judgment partially annuls decision regarding Icap’s ‘facilitator’ role in the ‘Yen interest rate derivatives cartels’
- US equivalence for OTC derivatives
- ISDA publishes survey of Asia-Pacific derivatives markets
- Structured products & Securitisation
- Roller-coaster ride for the securitisation market
- Regulation of derivatives and capital markets products
- Capital Markets Union
- EMIR
- MiFID II
- Restructuring
- How to establish jurisdiction in Scottish insolvency cases (Bank Leumi (UK) plc, petitioner)
- Regulation for Banking lawyers
- BoE publishes Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates minutes and summary of the responses to the white paper on adoption of SONIA as preferred RFR
- Commission adopts two BRRD RTS
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Banking & Finance highlights includes the News Analysis on the unexpected consequences for lenders of the Business Contract Terms (Assignment of Receivables) Regulations 2017, judgment given in an interest rate derivatives cartel case, and News Analysis on the securitisation regulation adopted by the European Parliament
