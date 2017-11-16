Sign-in Help
Banking & Finance weekly highlights—16 November 2017

Published on: 16 November 2017
  • Lending
  • Deslauriers and another v Guardian Asset Management Ltd
  • Asset finance
  • St Shipping And Transport Pte Ltd v Space Shipping Ltd; Space Shipping Ltd v St Shipping And Transport Pte Ltd
  • Islamic finance
  • Citicorp Trustee Company Ltd and another company v Al-Sanea and another
  • Project finance
  • Largest climate investment to date signed by the Green Climate Fund
This week’s edition of Banking & Finance highlights includes the News Analysis on the unexpected consequences for lenders of the Business Contract Terms (Assignment of Receivables) Regulations 2017, judgment given in an interest rate derivatives cartel case, and News Analysis on the securitisation regulation adopted by the European Parliament or take a trial to read the full analysis.

