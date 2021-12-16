LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Banking & Finance end of year round-ups
  • Top five developments for lending lawyers in 2021
  • Case round up for lending lawyers—top five of 2021
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators’ Liability) Act 2021
  • FCA issues final LIBOR publications before end-2021
  • EUR Risk Free Rates Working Group issues LIBOR cessation statement
  • EUR Risk Free Rates Working Group supports CFTC’s SOFR adoption statement
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) our end of year round-ups looking at our top five cases and developments for lending lawyers in 2021, (2) The Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators' Liability) Bill receives royal assent, and (3) HM Treasury publishes a report on the review of the UK Securitisation Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

