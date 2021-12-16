- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking & Finance end of year round-ups
- Top five developments for lending lawyers in 2021
- Case round up for lending lawyers—top five of 2021
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators’ Liability) Act 2021
- FCA issues final LIBOR publications before end-2021
- EUR Risk Free Rates Working Group issues LIBOR cessation statement
- EUR Risk Free Rates Working Group supports CFTC’s SOFR adoption statement
- Guarantees
- Allegations of fraud fail to set aside a statutory demand
- Acquisition finance
- AFME publishes European High Yield and Leveraged Loan Report for Q3 2021
- Asset finance
- FLA publishes October figures for asset finance market
- Aviation finance
- BEIS to proceed with amending Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020
- Real estate finance
- PLA and PBA provide submissions to Committee on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill
- Trade and commodity finance
- Estoppel by convention and interpreting unusual terms
- International Trade Committee publishes government response to UKEF report
- Sustainable finance
- Commission delegated regulation relating to the EU Taxonomy Regulation published in the Official Journal
- EU Taxonomy Regulation RTS on sustainability disclosure under EU Accounting Directive published in Official Journal
- NGFS publishes guide on climate-related disclosure for central banks
- UNEP FI publishes 2021 review of sustainable finance topics
- TISE head of equity markets comments on success of sustainability initiatives in 2021
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA updates Electronic Trading directory
- Derivatives
- BIS experiment shows CBDCs can be used effectively for international settlement
- ISDA developments
- Structured products and securitisation
- HM Treasury publishes report on review of UK Securitisation Regulation
- ICMA and ASIFMA jointly publish results of APAC repo market surveys
- AFME publishes Q3 2021 Securitisation Data Report
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- FCA announces publication of the Swift Review into the supervisory intervention on interest rate hedging products
- FIA updates terms of business to reflect UK and EU regulatory developments
- Banking & Finance Highlights 2021/2022
- Banking & Finance—December 2021 case round-up
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) our end of year round-ups looking at our top five cases and developments for lending lawyers in 2021, (2) The Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators' Liability) Bill receives royal assent, and (3) HM Treasury publishes a report on the review of the UK Securitisation Regulation.
