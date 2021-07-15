menu-search
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • BoE publishes Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates minutes for June 2021
  • Working Group on Euro Risk-Free Rates relaunched with new terms of reference
  • FCA guidance on UK MiFIR data reporting and LIBOR transition
  • Benchmarks (Provision of Information and Documents) Regulations 2021
  • Commission Implementing Regulation on critical benchmarks published in Official Journal
  • ESMA seeks new members for its Working Group on Euro Risk-Free Rates
  • Lending
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) RFRWG issues an updated version of its best practice guide for GBP loans, (2) News Analysis: What should lenders look out for as turnover rents make their return to the real estate market?, and (3) News Analysis: Publication of the 2021 ISDA Interest Rate Derivatives Definitions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

