- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- BoE publishes Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates minutes for June 2021
- Working Group on Euro Risk-Free Rates relaunched with new terms of reference
- FCA guidance on UK MiFIR data reporting and LIBOR transition
- Benchmarks (Provision of Information and Documents) Regulations 2021
- Commission Implementing Regulation on critical benchmarks published in Official Journal
- ESMA seeks new members for its Working Group on Euro Risk-Free Rates
- Lending
- BoE updates Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates webpage
- RFRWG updates best practice guide for GBP loans
- Intercreditor
- Re Arboretum Devon (RLH) Ltd Jackson and another (as administrators of Arboretum Devon (RLH) Ltd) v Sykes and others
- Aviation finance
- DfT opens consultation concerning achieving net zero aviation by 2050
- Islamic finance
- IADI and IFSB publish guidance on Islamic deposit insurance systems
- Project finance
- UK public procurement post-Brexit
- Real estate finance
- What should lenders look out for as turnover rents make their return to the real estate market?
- Trade and commodity finance
- BAFT publishes FAQs on transition from LIBOR to risk free rates
- UKEF publishes guidance for applying for an Export Development Guarantee
- Sustainable finance
- BIS and supervisory bodies launch the Central Banks' and Supervisors' Climate Training Alliance
- ECB sets out future climate change policy as part of strategic review
- FCA Insight article looks at ways of presenting funds as sustainable
- Fund managers’ green disclosure laws delayed to July 2022, EU Commission says
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes draft reports on social taxonomy
- UN CBD publishes first draft of Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework
- UNEP FI announces almost a quarter of global banking assets are in the Net-Zero Banking Alliance
- European Commission publishes series of legislative proposals to support climate neutrality target
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA developments
- Green Finance Institute launches campaign to help issue Local Climate Bonds
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- FCA consults on LIBOR transition and the derivatives trading obligation
- ARRC comments on CFTC formal adoption of SOFR
- UK EMIR reporting: FCA sets out detail on amending a reference rate or applying a fallback in place of LIBOR
- WFE Sustainability Survey highlights exchanges’ ESG work
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ESMA developments
- FCA issues statement on supervision of commodity position limits
- ISDA developments
- Securitisation and structured products
- AFME welcomes ESMA consultation on transparency requirements under EU MiFIR
- June 2021 SESFOD finds slight tightening of credit terms and conditions
- Restructuring
- Re Hurricane Energy plc
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- FCA publishes list of its agreements with overseas regulators
- HM Treasury further updates advisory notices on money laundering and terrorist financing controls in overseas jurisdictions and high-risk third countries
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) RFRWG issues an updated version of its best practice guide for GBP loans, (2) News Analysis: What should lenders look out for as turnover rents make their return to the real estate market?, and (3) News Analysis: Publication of the 2021 ISDA Interest Rate Derivatives Definitions.
