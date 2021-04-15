Banking and Finance weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The European Commission is reported to oppose the UK's accession to the Lugano Convention, (2) ISDA publishes a speech on the end of LIBOR and use of new derivative fallbacks and (3) The Loan Market Association, the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association jointly publish a set of Social Loan Principles (SLP) aimed at promoting the development and integrity of social loans.