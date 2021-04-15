- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Comment—UK lenders square up to tricky task of clawing back Covid-19 loans
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees schedule vote on consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- ISDA publishes speech on end of LIBOR and use of new derivative fallbacks
- ARRC Endorses Decision to Sign New York State LIBOR Legislation into Law
- Lending
More...
- European Commission to oppose UK accession to Lugano Convention
- LSB publishes revised Standards of Lending Practice for personal customers
- Acquistion finance
- ELFA publishes report on impact of ESG margin ratchets in leveraged loans
- Shipping finance
- TE urges for fair and ambitious carbon pricing proposal for the EU
- Project finance
- Judgment Alert: Toucan Energy Holdings Ltd and another company v Wirsol Energy Ltd and other companies
- ICE launches consultation on UK infrastructure planning system
- Real estate finance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—commercial property code of practice amended
- Trade and commodity finance
- BExA looks at the impact of Brexit on the use of incoterms
- Sustainable finance
- Global loan market associations publish inaugural social loan principles
- AFME report calls for consistent ESG Reporting Requirements
- BCBS publishes two reports on climate-related financial risks
- UK should diverge from EU’s green-finance taxonomy, former lawmaker Swinburne says
- Comment—EU green-finance plans may leave multinationals out in the cold
- EIB publishes circular economy overview
- EIB publishes overview of its support for development projects in 2020
- EIB publishes clean oceans and blue economy overview report for 2021
- ECOS and BEUC ask Commission to remove forestry and bioenergy from EU Taxonomy
- ESAs to hold online event presenting draft RTS for taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA quarterly report for Q2 2021 considers post-Brexit impact on the international bond market
- Judgment Alert: Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Ltd (a company incorporated under the laws of India) v Yumn Ltd (a company incorporated under the laws of Rwanda)
- R (on the application of Donegan and others) v Financial Services Compensation Scheme Ltd
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- European Commission publishes inconclusive report on possible clearing exemption for trades resulting from PTRR services
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- GFXC seeks feedback on proposed changes to the FX Global Code
- Commission Delegated Regulation regarding RTS on specialised lending exposures under CRR published in Official Journal
- AFME publishes response to ESMA algorithmic trading consultation
- Commission Implementing Decision amending list of USA DCMs deemed equivalent under EU EMIR published in Official Journal
- ESMA publishes final MiFID II report on the functioning of OTFs
- ESMA publishes latest peer review of EU CCP supervision
- ESMA publishes draft RTS on changes to CCPs’ activities and models
- ESMA publishes final report on SME growth markets
- ISDA and FIA respond to European Commission consultation on OTC FRANDT requirements
- Structured products and securitisation
- ESMA publishes notification templates for STS synthetic securitisation
- ESMA updates its statement on implementation of LEI requirements for third-country issuers under EU SFTR reporting regime
- Restructuring
- Administrators’ appointments—void or defective? (Re Zoom UK Distribution v Rubra)
- Co-obligor structure deemed ‘good forum shopping’ as court sanctions restructuring plan (Re gategroup Guarantee)
- Restructuring plan meetings convened on tight timetable in face of strong landlord opposition (Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd)
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Nausicaa Delfas discusses FCA’s post-Brexit approach to regulating the UK as a global financial centre
- Claims and remedies
- Agency—undisclosed commission—rescission—whether fiduciary relationship required (Wood v Commercial First Business)
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklists
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The European Commission is reported to oppose the UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention, (2) ISDA publishes a speech on the end of LIBOR and use of new derivative fallbacks and (3) The Loan Market Association, the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association jointly publish a set of Social Loan Principles (SLP) aimed at promoting the development and integrity of social loans.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.