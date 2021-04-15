Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—15 April 2021
Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—15 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Comment—UK lenders square up to tricky task of clawing back Covid-19 loans
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees schedule vote on consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • ISDA publishes speech on end of LIBOR and use of new derivative fallbacks
  • ARRC Endorses Decision to Sign New York State LIBOR Legislation into Law
  • Lending
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The European Commission is reported to oppose the UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention, (2) ISDA publishes a speech on the end of LIBOR and use of new derivative fallbacks and (3) The Loan Market Association, the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association jointly publish a set of Social Loan Principles (SLP) aimed at promoting the development and integrity of social loans. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More