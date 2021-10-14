- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- The Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators’ Liability) Bill
- ARRC summarises spread adjustments narrative in fallback recommendations paper
- Guarantees
- Construction of guarantee: Black & Veatch Corp v Kazstroy Service Global BV
- Debt under personal guarantees disputed on substantial grounds: Luttman-Johnson v West Sussex Agri Ltd; Mekitarian v West Sussex Agri Ltd
- Islamic finance
- Trustee’s power to settle under Trustee Act 1925 identified within Shari’a investment structure: Re Golden Belt 1 Sukuk Company B.S.C (C) (in liquidation) and another
- Trade and commodity finance
- UKEF publishes ‘Leading with Finance’ product brochure
- Sustainable finance
- NGFS-INSPIRE report considers economic and financial risks of biodiversity loss
- Net Zero Banking Alliance announces collaboration with the Centre for Climate-Aligned Finance
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA developments
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Judgment Alert: Deutsche Bank AG London v Comune di Busto Arsizio
- Dexia sues Italian region again over crisis-era swaps
- CPMI seeks views on encouraging and enhancing FX payment-versus-payment mechanisms
- Structured products and securitisation
- EBF publishes paper on review of EU Securitisation framework
- ESMA publishes final report on technical standards for STS synthetic securitisation notifications
- Restructuring
- New powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021 in force as of 1 October 2021—an analysis of key provisions
