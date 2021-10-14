LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—14 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • The Critical Benchmarks (References and Administrators’ Liability) Bill
  • ARRC summarises spread adjustments narrative in fallback recommendations paper
  • Guarantees
  • Construction of guarantee: Black & Veatch Corp v Kazstroy Service Global BV
  • Debt under personal guarantees disputed on substantial grounds: Luttman-Johnson v West Sussex Agri Ltd; Mekitarian v West Sussex Agri Ltd
  • Islamic finance
  • Trustee’s power to settle under Trustee Act 1925 identified within Shari’a investment structure: Re Golden Belt 1 Sukuk Company B.S.C (C) (in liquidation) and another
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) ARRC summarises spread adjustments narrative in fallback recommendations paper, (2) ISDA publishes comments on new 2021 derivatives interest rate definitions, and (3) EBF publishes paper on review of EU Securitisation framework. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More