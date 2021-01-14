Sign-in Help
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—14 January 2021

  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • FCA to conduct third coronavirus (COVID-19) Financial Resilience Survey
  • FCA updates coronavirus (COVID-19) information for firms
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • BoE and FCA issue joint press release on completing sterling LIBOR transition by end-2021
  • BoE publishes December 2020 minutes of the Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) IBA launches new ICE term SONIA reference rates, (2) News Analysis on the Brexit impact on governing law and jurisdiction regimes for R&I lawyers; and (3) and News Analysis on the implications of CVAs and the new restructuring plan on real estate finance lenders during coronavirus (COVID 19). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

