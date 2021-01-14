- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA to conduct third coronavirus (COVID-19) Financial Resilience Survey
- FCA updates coronavirus (COVID-19) information for firms
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- BoE and FCA issue joint press release on completing sterling LIBOR transition by end-2021
- BoE publishes December 2020 minutes of the Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates
- IBA launches new ICE term SONIA reference rates
- BoE asks for clarification from Bloomberg on credit adjustment spreads
- PRA consults on Solvency II deep, liquid and transparent assessments, and GBP transition to SONIA
- BEIS Secretary has adopted IBOR phase two reform and extended exemption from applying IFRS 9
- EESC Opinion on ‘Proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Regulation (EU) 2016/1011 as regards the exemption of certain third country foreign exchange benchmarks and the designation of replacement benchmarks for certain benchmarks in cessation’ published in Official Journal
- Lending
- Execution of deeds in property transactions—the current climate
- Project finance
- IPA announces a new mandate outlining its role and responsibilities
- Real estate finance
- Implications of CVAs and new restructuring plan on real estate finance lenders during coronavirus (COVID 19)
- Trade and commodity finance
- Injunction granted to prevent claim under performance bond (ETC Export Trading Company v Aplas Importer)
- Sustainable finance
- Report published on how banks can halt and reverse deforestation
- John Glen on decarbonisation and green finance
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA developments
- QCA calls for major overhaul to create UK’s Nasdaq
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- ESMA publishes working paper on funds and single-name CDS
- Markets in Financial Instruments (Switzerland Equivalence) Regulations 2021
- Regulation of derivatives
- WFE paper examines procyclicality of CCP margin models
- CFTC and ESMA sign updated MoU on central counterparties under EMIR
- Restructuring
- Brexit—impact on governing law and jurisdiction regimes for R&I lawyers
- To be heard in England or not to be—is jurisdiction governed by the Insolvency Regulation or Brussels I (Recast)? (ING Bank v Banco Santander)
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Lords to consider Commons amendments to Pension Schemes Bill
- New powers given to Pensions Regulator will not be retrospective
- UK will not be a ruletaker to get EU equivalence, BoE says
- Bank for International Settlements (International Development Act 2002 and Immigration (Exemption from Control) Order 1972) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Claims and remedies
- Force majeure consequent on coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and notification injunctions (Fibula Air Travel v Just-US Air)
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) IBA launches new ICE term SONIA reference rates, (2) News Analysis on the Brexit impact on governing law and jurisdiction regimes for R&I lawyers; and (3) and News Analysis on the implications of CVAs and the new restructuring plan on real estate finance lenders during coronavirus (COVID 19).
