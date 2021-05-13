Banking and Finance weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The ARRC sets out market indicators that would underpin the recommendation of a forward-looking SOFR term rate; (2) The Financial Markets Law Committee responds to the European Commission consultation on its review of the Financial Collateral Directive and (3) News Analysis on the Bank of New York Mellon v Cine-UK case looking at a tenants’ contractual liability to pay rent during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. or to read the full analysis.