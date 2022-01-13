LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Security
  • Charities Bill [HL]
  • HM Land Registry announces new registration fees
  • HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 19
  • Registers of Scotland (Digital Registration, etc) Regulations 2022
  • Trade and commodity finance
  • OECD publishes January 2022 version of the Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits
  • Sustainable finance
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) news analysis on UK and EU regulation of capital markets—what to expect in 2022, (2) OECD publishes January 2022 version of the Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits, and (3) ISDA-Clarus RFR Adoption Indicator records new all-time high. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

