- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Security
- Charities Bill [HL]
- HM Land Registry announces new registration fees
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 19
- Registers of Scotland (Digital Registration, etc) Regulations 2022
- Trade and commodity finance
- OECD publishes January 2022 version of the Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits
- Sustainable finance
- UNEP FI publishes article on firms’ preparations for climate stress testing
- AFME publishes position paper on EU Green Bond Standard
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance and Convergence Blended Finance sign collaboration agreement
- TLT reports 55% of financial decision-makers find green finance ‘very important’ or 'critical'
- Debt capital markets
- ECB publishes securities issues in euro area statistics for November 2021
- ICMA developments
- UK and EU regulation of capital markets—what to expect in 2022
- Derivatives
- CCP12 publishes Public Quantitative Disclosures for 2021 Q3
- FIA year in review highlights strategy to modernise settlement workflow for ETDs
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ISDA and FIA publish response to BoE consultation on Supervisory Stress Testing
- Structured products and securitisation
- GLEIF publishes December 2021 Global LEI Data Quality Report
- FCA announces decision to register the first UK securitisation repositories
- SMSG responds to ESAs’ joint call for evidence on EU PRIIPs Regulation
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Law Society expands legal and regulatory blockchain guidance
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) news analysis on UK and EU regulation of capital markets—what to expect in 2022, (2) OECD publishes January 2022 version of the Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits, and (3) ISDA-Clarus RFR Adoption Indicator records new all-time high.
