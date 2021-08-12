Banking and Finance weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LMA, APLMA and LSTA publish a new sustainable lending glossary; (2) ISDA publishes a review of RFR transition for H1 2021 and Q2 2021; and (3) the IFSB issues a statement on measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the takāful sector. or to read the full analysis.