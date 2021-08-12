menu-search
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Security
  • HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 8 (execution of deeds)
  • Guarantees
  • Chinese shipbuilder wins appeal on US$170m payment delay
  • Acquisition finance
  • SPACs—changes to the FCA Listing Rules and Primary Market technical note come into force
  • Islamic finance
  • IFSB issues statement on measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the takāful sector
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LMA, APLMA and LSTA publish a new sustainable lending glossary; (2) ISDA publishes a review of RFR transition for H1 2021 and Q2 2021; and (3) the IFSB issues a statement on measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the takāful sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

