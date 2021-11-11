- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- LIBOR transition newsletter—October 2021
- Working Group on Sterling RFRs publishes October 2021 newsletter
- IBA launches USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate® for use as a benchmark
- Lending
- HSBC escapes currency firms UK forex-rigging claim
- Security
- AP1 submissions to be made digitally from November 2022
More...
- Asset finance
- COP26 round-up—10 November 2021 (Transport Day)
- Shipping finance
- Alize 1954 v Allianz Elementar Versicherungs AG
- Real estate finance
- New Bill and Code announced to resolve commercial rent debts arising from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill
- Land Registration Fee Order 2021
- Judgment Alert: Atmore Centres Ltd and another v TFS Stores Ltd
- Trade and commodity finance
- ICC opens consultation on draft global standards for Sustainable Trade Finance
- ITFA publishes FCA/PRA clarification on factoring-type activities and trade finance
- Sustainable finance
- UK Finance publishes COP26 and Beyond report
- Net-Zero Banking Alliance meets at COP26 to discuss global co-ordination of sustainable finance
- Treasury welcomes creation of the International Sustainability Standards Board
- UKEF to use 20 percent budget increase to pursue multi-year growth plan
- London Stock Exchange plans new market solution for voluntary carbon markets
- UNEP publishes best practice examples to sustainably finance renewable energy
- BIS and HKMA announce completion of joint green finance project
- Debt capital markets
- EFTA Court opines on prospectus requirement for bonds promoted online (ADCADA Immobilien AG PCC in Konkurs v the Financial Market Authority (Finanzmarktaufsicht)
- BoE sets out its approach to greening the Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme
- ECB publishes opinion on proposed regulation on European green bonds
- FCA and BoE sign MoU with the Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Markets Standards Board
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Cross-trade association EMIR Reporting Best Practices updated
- ICE announces four new index futures contracts for MSCI indices
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- BoE consults on cross-border supervision of CCPs and on comparable compliance under UK EMIR Article 25a
- EBA consults on initial margin model validation RTS under EU EMIR
- GLEIF publishes Global LEI Data Quality report
- Securitisation and structured products
- GASLA publishes group mission and best practice voting guide
- ISLA publishes Master Confirmation Annex for ‘non-standard’ trades types
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- BCBS announces updates on climate-related financial risks, crypto-assets, G-SIB assessment methodology and Pillar 3 disclosures
- FMLC report examines areas of uncertainty in the implementation of UK bank ring-fencing
- Pension Schemes Act 2021 (Commencement No 4) Regulations 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Updated Checklists
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LexisPSL Banking & Finance LIBOR transition newsletter from October 2021, (2) the introduction of a new bill and code to resolve commercial rent debts arising from coronavirus (COVID-19); and (3) News Analysis on the ADCADA Immobilien AG PCC in Konkurs v the Financial Market Authority case which looks at the prospectus requirement for bonds promoted online.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.