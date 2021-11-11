LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—11 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • LIBOR transition newsletter—October 2021
  • Working Group on Sterling RFRs publishes October 2021 newsletter
  • IBA launches USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate® for use as a benchmark
  • Lending
  • HSBC escapes currency firms UK forex-rigging claim
  • Security
  • AP1 submissions to be made digitally from November 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the LexisPSL Banking & Finance LIBOR transition newsletter from October 2021, (2) the introduction of a new bill and code to resolve commercial rent debts arising from coronavirus (COVID-19); and (3) News Analysis on the ADCADA Immobilien AG PCC in Konkurs v the Financial Market Authority case which looks at the prospectus requirement for bonds promoted online. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

