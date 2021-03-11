Sign-in Help
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • FCA makes statement on the end of LIBOR; BoE, ISDA and IBA respond
  • LIBOR transition: UK Finance launches outreach strategy for SME end users
  • New ICE SONIA Indexes introduced to ease lending markets' transition to SONIA
  • FCA publishes statements of policy on the exercise of its powers under proposed Articles 23A and 23D of the UK Benchmarks Regulation
  • ARRC commends FCA statement on end of LIBOR
  • ARRC confirms Benchmark Transition Event occurred under ARRC Fallback Language
  • Lending
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the FCA makes statement on the end of LIBOR; BoE, ISDA and IBA respond, (2) New ICE SONIA Indexes introduced to ease lending markets' transition to SONIA and (3) INSOL Europe/Lexis®PSL launch Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

