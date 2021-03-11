- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- FCA makes statement on the end of LIBOR; BoE, ISDA and IBA respond
- LIBOR transition: UK Finance launches outreach strategy for SME end users
- New ICE SONIA Indexes introduced to ease lending markets' transition to SONIA
- FCA publishes statements of policy on the exercise of its powers under proposed Articles 23A and 23D of the UK Benchmarks Regulation
- ARRC commends FCA statement on end of LIBOR
- ARRC confirms Benchmark Transition Event occurred under ARRC Fallback Language
- Lending
- Redactions question whether a deed of assignment was validly executed (Re Anthony Leslie Hancock)
- European Parliament report examines wind-down of coronavirus (COVID-19) policy support for banks
- New loan scheme to aid businesses hit by coronavirus pandemic
- Switzerland first party to consent to UK joining Lugano Convention
- Security
- Re Seabrooke Road Ltd
- Aviation finance
- Construction, certainty of terms and the question of penalties in an aircraft contractual dispute decided on a summary basis (De Havilland Aircraft of Canada v SpiceJet)
- Environment Agency publishes UK ETS compliance guidance for aviation
- Project finance
- National Security and Investment Bill 2020 updates published
- Trade and commodity finance
- ICC and Finastra join forces to create SME finance marketplace
- ITFA reassures stakeholders on uses of payables finance and role of insurance
- Real estate finance
- Business Tenancies (Extension of Protection from Forfeiture etc) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
- Sustainable finance
- European Commission publishes reports into standards of sustainability reporting
- IFRS publishes update on plan to set up an international sustainability reporting standards board
- IFoA publishes report on ESG reporting frameworks
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- FIA President viewpoint on retail trading growth
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- European Commission consults on draft rules specifying FRANDT criteria under EMIR REFIT
- PRA and FCA consult on changes to bilateral margin requirements for uncleared derivatives
- ESMA publishes six opinions on MiFID II/MIFIR position limits for commodity derivatives
- EU Prospectus Regulation: final guidelines on disclosure requirements published by ESMA
- ESMA CCP Chair delivers speech on changing clearing landscape
- Restructuring
- INSOL Europe/Lexis®PSL launch Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country’
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- Venezuelan oil giant can’t appeal $US 86m bank debt ruling
- Comment—as cryptocurrency money laundering increases, regulators seek response
- ECON draft report on proposed regulation on markets in crypto-assets
- Financial Services Bill proceeds through Lords committee stage
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the FCA makes statement on the end of LIBOR; BoE, ISDA and IBA respond, (2) New ICE SONIA Indexes introduced to ease lending markets' transition to SONIA and (3) INSOL Europe/Lexis®PSL launch Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country’.
