LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • UK and international sanctions
  • What is the impact of the sanctions imposed by the UK against Russia on finance and trade finance transactions?
  • UK rushes through dirty money law in wake of the conflict in Ukraine
  • Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 8 March 2022
  • US Treasury publishes guidance to prevent Russia evading sanctions
  • EU plans crypto assets action over fears of Russia sanctions evasion
  • Conflict in Ukraine deals shock to insurance industry
  • Council of the EU imposes further sanctions against Belarus following the Ukraine conflict
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) News Analysis on the impact of the of the sanctions imposed by the UK against Russia on finance and trade finance transactions; (2) the government expedites legislation on the register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022, and (3) the LMA, APLMA and LSTA jointly publish two ESG guidance documents. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'