- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- UK and international sanctions
- What is the impact of the sanctions imposed by the UK against Russia on finance and trade finance transactions?
- UK rushes through dirty money law in wake of the conflict in Ukraine
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 8 March 2022
- US Treasury publishes guidance to prevent Russia evading sanctions
- EU plans crypto assets action over fears of Russia sanctions evasion
- Conflict in Ukraine deals shock to insurance industry
- Council of the EU imposes further sanctions against Belarus following the Ukraine conflict
More...
- FIA publishes new Russian Sanctions Resources webpage
- HMT updates Russian financial sanctions guidance
- Jersey regulator urges firms with Russia links to file data
- UK publishes notice to exporters 2022/04 for new measures against Russia
- Government publishes licence for aviation and space goods insurance providers
- Ukraine conflict—European Council reports EU agreement with sectoral measures targeting Belarus
- Ukraine conflict—Stronger ban on Russia aircraft and new trade sanctions introduced
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
- Government expedites legislation on the register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022
- Law Society offers to help improve Economic Crime Bill
- FCDO announces Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill amendments
- CIOT on Economic Crime (Transparency & Enforcement) Bill Part One
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- ESMA publishes Working Group on Euro Risk-Free Rates work programme for 2022/23
- Guarantees
- Instagroup Ltd v Carroll and another
- Aviation finance
- Consultation responses show support for mandating use of SAFs in the UK
- Islamic finance
- IFSB webinar will discuss roles of regulators and market players in supporting sustainable finance
- Trade and commodity finance
- BAFT comments on Commission’s proposals to amend treatment of off-balance sheet instruments under EU CRR
- Sustainable finance
- LMA, APLMA and LSTA jointly publish two ESG guidance documents
- AFME welcomes EBA’s report on introducing sustainability in EU securitisation market
- ECON publishes opinion on proposed Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- NZBA responds to NGO criticism of alleged inconsistencies in member firm actions
- UNEP FI article examines key lessons of the IPCC’s latest climate change assessment report
- Debt capital markets
- AFME publishes research notes on Solvency II capital charges for ABS and Covered Bond Risk
- AFME responds to EBA consultation on draft RTS on triggers for synthetic STS securitisation
- Derivatives
- DSB announces timetable for consultation on the 2023 OTC ISIN and CFI service provision
- Contractual Standards for Digital Asset Derivatives
- HMRC releases policy paper on derivative contracts hedging acquisitions and disposals of shares
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- AFME publishes response to ESMA’s DLT Pilot call for evidence
- FIA and ISDA respond to BoE’s CCP approach under UK EMIR 2.2
- Structured products and securitisation
- GLEIF says LEIs should broaden scope to encompass business-to-business transactions
- Restructuring
- FCA consultation on restructuring guidance—don't confuse the devil with the detail
- The long-anticipated rise in insolvencies—but is the peak yet to come?
- Scotland
- Scottish Law Commission publishes report on work undertaken in 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) News Analysis on the impact of the of the sanctions imposed by the UK against Russia on finance and trade finance transactions; (2) the government expedites legislation on the register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022, and (3) the LMA, APLMA and LSTA jointly publish two ESG guidance documents.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.