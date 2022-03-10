Banking and Finance weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) News Analysis on the impact of the of the sanctions imposed by the UK against Russia on finance and trade finance transactions; (2) the government expedites legislation on the register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022, and (3) the LMA, APLMA and LSTA jointly publish two ESG guidance documents. or to read the full analysis.