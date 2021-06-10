- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Banking & Finance—May case round-up
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- LMA developments
- RFRWG developments
- ISLA publishes standard form changes to LIBOR references in the GMSLA
- CFTC Subcommittee recommends 26 July for LIBOR to SOFR transition
- Lending
- EIB publishes paper on impact of bank loan terms on intangible investment
- Quasi-security
- Guarantees, indemnities, set-off and variation (Brown-Forman Beverages Europe v Bacardi UK)
- Kreditanstalt Für Wiederaufbau v Azov-Don Shipping Company JSC
- Acquisition finance
- Treasury consults on power to block company listings on national security grounds
- Analysing the Treasury consultation on the power to block listings on national security grounds
- Aviation finance
- Council of the European Union agrees position on reform of Single European Sky
- EA publishes guidance on CORSIA compliance
- Real estate finance
- Financing retrofit projects
- Guidance issued on current trends in use of turnover rents in leases
- Trade and commodity finance
- Council Decision on UK's request as participant to the Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits and the Sector Understanding on Export Credits for Civil Aircraft published in Official Journal
- UK joins OECD Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits
- Sustainable finance
- Andrew Bailey gives speech on BoE’s efforts to tackle climate change
- Bank of Italy governor discusses the G20 Presidency programme’s sustainable finance initiatives
- BoE publishes Climate Biennial Exploratory Scenario to explore financial risks from climate change
- Commission publishes draft Delegated Regulation supplementing the EU Taxonomy Regulation and supporting documents
- GFI recommends action on nature-related policies following Dasgupta Review
- IRSG report looks at ways to promote socially sustainable investment
- LMA, LSTA and ELFA publishes their first ESG Dilligence Questionnaire
- NGFS chair speaks on role of central banks in tackling climate change
- NGFS publishes second set of Climate Scenarios for central banks and supervisors
- Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosure launched
- TCFD launches consultation on two new sets of climate-related guidance
- CDSB publishes stakeholder statement on EU sustainable corporate governance
- Green Technical Advisory Group to oversee creation of Green Taxonomy
- Debt capital markets
- EU prospectus rules allow sophisticated investors to sue
- AFME announces release of Oxera report on European Financial Markets
- Council of the EU approves its approach to regulation on assignments of claims
- European Commission publishes list of indicators to help track CMU progress
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- ESMA launches 2021 central counterparties stress test
- Securitisation and structured products
- PRA launches consultation on implementation of Basel standards for NPL securitisations
- Regulation for derivatives and structured products
- European Parliament confirms no objection to one-year extension of clearing obligation exemption for pension schemes
- Restructuring
- Commission welcomes political agreement on NPL legislation
- Scheme meetings convening despite creditor objections (Re DTEK Energy BV)
- A hat trick of leading decisions on creditor cramdowns—treatment of landlord groups in New Look, Regis and Virgin Atlantic
- Excluded creditors and non-voting creditors no bar to scheme sanction (Re Obrascón Huarte Lain)
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- AFME publishes Pablo Portugal’s views on strengthening ESAs and next steps
- BCBS discusses effects of coronavirus on banks, assesses post-crisis reforms and agrees public consultation on cryptoassets
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- European Parliament and Council of EU publish recommendations to raise no objections to one-year extension of EU EMIR clearing obligation exemption for pension schemes
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the Banking & Finance case round-up from May 2021 is published, (2) the LMA publishes £RFR Working Group’s best practice guide for GBP referencing loans, and (3) the BoE publishes its CBES for 2021.
