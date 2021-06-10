menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—10 June 2021
Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Banking & Finance—May case round-up
  • Banking & Finance—May 2021 case round-up
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • LMA developments
  • RFRWG developments
  • ISLA publishes standard form changes to LIBOR references in the GMSLA
  • CFTC Subcommittee recommends 26 July for LIBOR to SOFR transition
  • Lending
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the Banking & Finance case round-up from May 2021 is published, (2) the LMA publishes £RFR Working Group’s best practice guide for GBP referencing loans, and (3) the BoE publishes its CBES for 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More