- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- UK regulators reflect on LIBOR transition and next steps
- ARRC chair says legislation is critical for some legacy contracts
- LIBOR transition: European Commission adopts amendments to derivatives clearing and trading RTS
- Lending
- Judgment Alert: Kwok v UBS AG (London Branch)
- Secondary trading
- LSTA announces loan market holiday on 21 February 2022 for Washington’s Birthday
- Aviation finance
- High Court considers repudiatory breach and wrongful termination in an aircraft lease contract dispute (OCA v Novans)
- Sustainable finance
- EIB highlights €903m financing for green shipping between 2016 and 2021
- EU gas and nuclear taxonomy plans seem set to end up in court
- Environmental NGOs file internal review requests over inclusion of bioenergy, bio-based plastics and chemicals in EU green taxonomy
- BoE launches second round of biennial exploratory scenario on financial risks from climate change
- Debt capital markets
- ICMA publishes ICE Data Services corporate bond traded volumes—January 2022
- AFME welcomes three-year extension to equivalence period for UK CCPs
- Derivatives
- Deutsche Bank AG London v Comune Di Busto Arsizio
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- BoE issues details of principals’ meeting of UK and US authorities regarding CCP resolution
- Commission extends time-limited equivalence for UK Central Counterparties under CMU and launches consultation to expand central clearing activities in the EU
- ESMA’s latest newsletter focuses on developments for CCPs
- FIA publishes response to CPMI/IOSCO consultation on clearing capital challenges and portability improvements
- Structured products and securitisation
- BoE publishes minutes of Securities Lending Committee meeting—November 2021
- ESMA launches STS register for the notification of securitisations
- Restructuring
- Cassini SAS v Emerald Pasture Designated Activity Co
- Kireeva (as bankruptcy trustee of Georgy Ivanovich Bedzhamov) v Bedzhamov, Vneshprombank LLC v Bedzhamov
- New FCA draft guidance sets out an interventionist approach to restructuring plans, schemes of arrangement and CVAs
- Ireland—new rescue process for small companies—practical considerations
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) ARRC chair says legislation is critical for some legacy contracts, (2) EIB highlights €903m financing for green shipping between 2016 and 2021, and (3) the High Court considers repudiatory breach and wrongful termination in an aircraft lease contract dispute in the OCA v Novans case.
