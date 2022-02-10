LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking and Finance weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • UK regulators reflect on LIBOR transition and next steps
  • ARRC chair says legislation is critical for some legacy contracts
  • LIBOR transition: European Commission adopts amendments to derivatives clearing and trading RTS
  • Lending
  • Judgment Alert: Kwok v UBS AG (London Branch)
  • Secondary trading
  • LSTA announces loan market holiday on 21 February 2022 for Washington’s Birthday
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) ARRC chair says legislation is critical for some legacy contracts, (2) EIB highlights €903m financing for green shipping between 2016 and 2021, and (3) the High Court considers repudiatory breach and wrongful termination in an aircraft lease contract dispute in the OCA v Novans case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

