Banking and Finance weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • UK and international sanctions
  • Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 30 August 2022
  • OFSI publishes guidance on companies’ reporting obligations and how to report
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • ICE Benchmark Administration consults on potential cessation of USD LIBOR ICE swap rate
  • Project finance
  • DLUHC announce new fast-track planning route for major infrastructure projects
  • Sustainable finance
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime from 30 August 2022, (2) ICE Benchmark Administration consults on potential cessation of USD LIBOR ICE swap rate, and (3) the factors affecting registration of cryptoasset exchange providers by the FCA—a reference to the Upper Tribunal (Vladimir Consulting Ltd v Financial Conduct Authority). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

