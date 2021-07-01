menu-search
Legal News

Banking and Finance weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • BoE publishes minutes of the May 2021 meeting of the Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates
  • FCA consults on proposed decision to require a change of a benchmark’s methodology
  • IAIS sets out timescales for a ‘smooth and timely’ transition away from LIBOR
  • European authorities encourage market participants to cease all LIBOR settings
  • Lending
  • Wiggin Osborne Fullerlove (a firm) v Bond
  • NPLs: EU reaches provisional agreement on directive harmonising rules for credit servicers and purchasers
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The FCA publishes a consultation paper on its proposed decision to require a change of a benchmark’s methodology, (2) HMLR publishes guidance on which signatures are acceptable in which documents and (3) ISDA issues guidance on the key changes made in the 2021 ISDA Interest Rate Derivatives Definitions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

