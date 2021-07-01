- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- BoE publishes minutes of the May 2021 meeting of the Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates
- FCA consults on proposed decision to require a change of a benchmark’s methodology
- IAIS sets out timescales for a ‘smooth and timely’ transition away from LIBOR
- European authorities encourage market participants to cease all LIBOR settings
- Lending
- Wiggin Osborne Fullerlove (a firm) v Bond
- NPLs: EU reaches provisional agreement on directive harmonising rules for credit servicers and purchasers
- Council of EU publishes agreed text of directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers of NPLs
- Security
- HMLR publishes guidance on which signatures are acceptable in which documents
- Acquisition finance
- CLLS and Law Society publish specimen documents ahead of mergers reform
- Takeover Panel publishes 13th edition of City Code on Takeovers and Mergers
- Aviation finance
- BEIS publishes UK ETS Aviation Allocation Table
- Real estate finance
- Welsh Government furthers extension of protection from forfeiture amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Business Tenancies (Extension of Protection from Forfeiture etc) (Wales) (Coronavirus) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Business Tenancies (Protection from Forfeiture: Relevant Period) (Coronavirus) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Trade and commodity finance
- IFTA updates structured letters of credit guide
- UKEF developments
- Sustainable finance
- Climate-related disclosures for the UK asset management industry—the FCA consults on TCFD-compliant measures
- EBF report examines European banks’ implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals
- EU banks, insurers to be offered green capital carveouts under leaked Commission plan
- IFRS advocates for a global baseline for sustainability-related disclosure
- IOSCO consults on sustainability-related expectations in asset management
- Debt capital markets
- BoE takes action over Euroclear UK and Ireland operational settlement outage
- GLEIF highlights new data formats from March 2022
- ICMA AMIC publishes response to FCA consultation on UK MiFID research and best execution (CP21/9)
- IOSCO sets out plans for improving ‘consistency, comparability and reliability’ of sustainability reporting
- AFME publishes Q1 2021 Government Bond Data Report
- OECD publishes factbook and report on corporate governance post-coronavirus
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- Commission amends and re-adopts euro interest rate derivatives cartel decisions
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- European Commission adopts final transitional extension of regime for capital requirements for non-EU CCPs
- ISDA agrees with FCA proposals to remove RTS 27 and 28 requirements from UK MiFID
- PRA and FCA publish joint policy statement on margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives
- Securitisation and structured products
- ESMA registers first two securitisation repositories under the EU Securitisation Regulation
- HM Treasury calls for evidence on review of UK Securitisation Regulation
- ISLA CEO reflects on collateral sustainability
- EBA consults on technical standards on risk retention requirements under the EU Securitisation Regulation
- Restructuring
- Hurricane Energy plan—sanction refused
- Coronavirus—temporary Insolvency Practice Direction further extended
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- European Parliament report predicts UK banking regulation will stay closely aligned with global standards
- Pension Schemes Act 2021 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) The FCA publishes a consultation paper on its proposed decision to require a change of a benchmark’s methodology, (2) HMLR publishes guidance on which signatures are acceptable in which documents and (3) ISDA issues guidance on the key changes made in the 2021 ISDA Interest Rate Derivatives Definitions.
